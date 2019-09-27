 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

I was the Greta Thunberg of 1976

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 514296
Message Ajay Goyal

I was judged a child prodigy.

At age six I spoke to a crowd of 2,000.

School teachers and headmaster saw great potential in me.

They started to invest their time and effort in training me for public speaking and I was called upon to speak whenever a Governor or Minister showed up.

Now this is sometime in 1975 or 76. I was 10 years old. And I am called to speak at an event about the imminent " extinction" due to population explosion. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay had issued a radical 20-point program to change India and stop population growth.

A speech is written and I am asked to practice and deliver it.


(Image by Ajay Goyal)   Details   DMCA

I was good. The speech was good. I believed every word of it. The audience is in tears. I really make everyone believe that the population bomb was going to go off and we would be killing each other for specks of food and drops of water. That our only hope was radical action the action plan of Indira Gandhi. The Governor asks about my family and I am promised a scholarship.

I would be invited to speak at the parliament in New Delhi.

A few days later, my father, a professor, asks me for some help. We kids, and Mom, carve and cut cavities in books and Dad places some letters inside. Then he and I go by bike to a part of city I have never been to. It's the city prison. We enter the prison together and then while I sit outside and talk to guards, "Professor Goyal" meets some prisoners and hands them the books. He was smuggling letters to political prisoners.

I am only ten but hardly a fool. I ask him what are we doing. He tells me that dozens of his friends are arrested by Indira Gandhi because she wants to force medical operations on people, and do whatever she wants to do, without anyone questioning her. The people inside question her.

This totally messes with my head.

How can the great Indira Gandhi, a person all my teachers and headmaster worship, be doing something bad! How could anything be wrong with a 20-point program to stop extinction and end poverty all in one go!

But I also had unshakeable faith in my father. And now I was part of a conspiracy.

It took some years of growing up and finding out what Indira and her son Sanjay Gandhi had been up to. There were forced vasectomies on tens of thousands of people. Also paying money for vasectomies, to stop people from having kids. They had made poverty, illiteracy, and all things bad against the law. But in reality, they were a corrupt regime. They had the best of intentions, maybe. But that just made it a road to hell. And I was a child warrior fighting for them.

As I see Greta Thunberg, I can't help thinking that this child is being used and abused. She is a child soldier in an adults' war. She is being egged on into a situation where she will be manipulated and great harm will come to her.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ajay Goyal Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ajay Goyal (born 12 July 1965) is the founder, owner, and president of Zening Resorts Ltd.[1] Goyal was Publisher and Editor in Chief of The Russia Journal newspaper group from 1998 until 2005. (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

I was the Greta Thunberg of 1976

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 