Power of Story
OpEdNews Op Eds

I've Been Banned From Facebook For Sharing An Article About False Flags

By       Message Caitlin Johnstone     Permalink

opednews.com Headlined to H1 11/17/17

Reprinted from medium.com


(Image by Caitlin Johnstone)   Permission   Details   DMCA

My personal Facebook account, which has the maximum 5,000 friends and an additional 5,000+ followers, has been blocked from posting for three days. My page hasn't been blocked yet, but we'll see; I shared the article there, too.

The reason given for this ban by the little pop-up boxes when I logged on just now was that a couple months ago I had shared an article about admitted false flag operations perpetrated by governments around the world. I don't know what happened that made Facebook's system decide to crack down on me now all of a sudden, but I do know I've been a bit naughtier than usual in my last couple of articles.

The article I got the banhammer for sharing is titled For Those Who Don't 'Believe' In 'Conspiracies' Here Are 58 Admitted False Flag Attacks. According to the site's ticker it has 50,667 shares as of this writing. It's laden with hyperlinks for further reading, and lists only instances of false flag operations that insiders are on the record as having admitted to themselves. It's a good compilation of important information. People should be allowed to share it.

The notifications say I can be permanently banned if I continue posting that sort of material. I've had that account since 2007.

So. Who wants to see my Barbra Streisand impression?

(Image by Caitlin Johnstone)   Permission   Details   DMCA

(Image by Caitlin Johnstone)   Permission   Details   DMCA

(Image by Caitlin Johnstone)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In a corporatist system of government, corporate censorship is state censorship. When there's no meaningful space between corporate power and government power, it doesn't make much difference whether the guy silencing your dissent is Mark Zuckerberg or Jeff Sessions. America most definitely has such a system.

If they're going to get us locked down and propagandized into their vapid brain boxes, this will be how they'll do it. Not by government censorship, but by corporate censorship. Government can't make an overt attempt to stop a dissenting voice from speaking, but the corporations who own the venue of their speech can.

In a recent Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, plutocrat-sponsored senators spoke with top legal and security officials for Facebook, Twitter and Google in a very disturbing way about the need to silence dissenting voices.

Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii demanded that the companies adopt a "mission statement" declaring their commitment "to prevent the fomenting of discord."

A former FBI agent Clint Watts kicked it up even further, saying, "Civil wars don't start with gunshots, they start with words. America's war with itself has already begun. We all must act now on the social media battlefield to quell information rebellions that can quickly lead to violent confrontations and easily transform us into the Divided States of America."

"Stopping the false information artillery barrage landing on social media users comes only when those outlets distributing bogus stories are silenced"---"-silence the guns and the barrage will end," he added.

This was on the Senate floor. Officials were speaking about the need to censor social media to prevent people from sharing dissenting ideas on the Senate floor.

World Socialist Web Site said of the hearing,

That such a statement could be made in a congressional hearing, entirely without objection, is an expression of the terminal decay of American democracy. There is no faction of the ruling class that maintains any commitment to basic democratic rights.
None of the Democrats in the committee raised any of the constitutional issues involved in asking massive technology companies to censor political speech on the Internet. Only one Republican raised concerns over censorship, but only to allege that Google had a liberal bias.

Former FBI agent says tech companies must "silence" sources of "rebellion"
US Congressional hearing: By Andre Damon 1 November 2017 Top legal and security officials for Facebook, Twitter and" www.wsws.org

I'll admit right now that this really scares me. Ever the optimist, I've been reassuring my readers that the corporatocracy would never risk taking off the black hole sun mask of corporate cheerfulness and move into regular, overt totalitarianism. I've contended that they must remain covert in order to keep successfully manufacture consent.

But, here we are. Through a studious application of psy-ops they have their censorship and they have their consent. Remember, in the book "Fahrenheit 451" the public wasn't unhappy about the book burnings. They cheered them on, and that's what we have now. The herd is mindlessly clapping their approval at censorship and even volunteering to report naughty behavior like good little hall monitors for the oligarchy. I'm sure that even some of my close friends and family will silently approve of my banning and will meet my distress with the pursed lips of a church lady secretly pleased at my comeuppance.

I tried joining Gab when I saw this coming, but it's really alt-righty there and the energy there is just gross. Finding a new social media outlet might not even matter anyway, since these creeps just target any place people gather in large numbers.

I don't know. I always freak out a bit when the eye of corporate censorship focuses on me. I've recently been told by a number of people that they've been banned for sharing my articles, and now it's hitting me.

I'm babbling. This is weird. I just really, really don't want humanity to become what these people are trying to turn it into, you know? Help me make some noise about this stuff, please. Manipulators can't do their job when there's a big spotlight pointed at them.

Hey you, thanks for reading! My work is entirely reader-funded so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following me on Twitter, and maybe throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal.

 

Rogue journalist and utopia prepper. Published in 21st Century Wire, New York Observer, Mint Press News, Counter Propa, Global Research, and seen on Jimmy Dore.

Follow on Twitter @caitoz

On facebook here



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

Having been restricted from group posting myself at least 12 times during the last primary campaign, between April 15 and May 2016, plus a few times since, I know how inexplicable and how daunting this can be. I can tell you point blank that all appeals will be ignored; you will never be able to talk with anyone at Facebook, especially disturbing since there are no telephone contacts discernible, and so on. Just resign yourself to this opaque brick wall.


If it makes you feel better, write a personal note to Mark Zuckerberg and mail it to 1 Hacker Way, San Mateo, CA. and to his lawyer, Colin Stretch, at the same address. I personally think you could also complain to the Federal Communication Commission about this being an abridgement of your First Amendment Rights. I am considering doing this myself.


All in all, however, I consider Facebook to be quite beneficial to our Democracy, despite its obvious drawbacks and weird things like you have experienced.


For example, watch this video on Mark vs. Trump's immigration policies.


If you go to my Author's page at OEN, you can see I have written about ten articles on these anomalies at Facebook, which I still find deeply disturbing, arbitrary and capricious.



Look What Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Is Criticizing Trump On This guy just destroyed every liberal's argument against Trump's visa ban redstatewatcher.com/art icle.asp?id=60000 Wow! Look what President Trump's ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: End Times Prophecy News) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 5:28:56 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

"For example, watch this video on Mark vs. Trump's immigration policies."

It is just as disturbing to see only anti-Trump rhetoric get through the filter as it is seeing other political speech being stopped. Essentially, someone is deciding which topics are allowable for people to see and which are not.

Similarly, Jeff Bezos uses the WaPo to rail against Trump, but rarely finds fault (publicly) with Miss Hillary's misdeeds. Should we really accept only news that fits with the worldview of gazillionaires?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 5:42:50 PM

Stephen Fox

Reply to Kristine Hoggatt:   New Content
I agree, but should we be surprised at the pre emption and selectivity of the rich and powerful, particularly in the realm of communication and public opinion?


I doubt that anyone has ever filed any complaint with the FCC in this regard, but despite the EULA agreements you sign with Facebook and despite the fact that it is a private corporation with its own communication network, the arbitrary and capricious nature of these Facebook Restrictions are disturbing, ESPECIALLY when Facebook allows outright solicitation of prostitution and descriptions of sex acts to be purchased from individual posters, without any of that being violations of their ostensible "Community Standards."


What a joke! I know because I personally have complained at least ten times about that, and they always write back cheery perfunctory notes about how such posts do not violate Facebook's community standards.


Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 5:50:33 PM

911TRUTH

  New Content

I'm not surprised at all by this.

Social media is there to keep people as brainwashed and ignorant as possible.

Mission Accomplished.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 5:31:10 PM

b. sadie bailey

  New Content

after yesterday's FCC votes on 2 major policies to silence us, I expect that this will get much much worse since as they get more totalitarian, they will tolerate less and less dissent. The question is what to do about it and how to still get the word out. This probably means smaller and smaller groups of people communicate through some kind of underground.

For anyone who didn't know the OTHER thing the FCC voted on besides Net Neutrality (comments ended on the 15th), here's the article that talks about the other thing - the Public was NOt invited to comment. Note the MAPS of the U.S. on the site, as to what happened with talk radio since 1996 and Clinton's telecommunications act of '96:

click here

I was a kid in the McCarthy era - this is much, much worse, and it areadly is/will be global because of technology. What a blow to whistleblowers, journalists, and citizens who still are not brainwashed. I now believe that Orwell's 1984 is coming to fruition.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 6:19:40 PM

Stephen Fox

Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content
Please explain. I can't find what you are speaking of in google or google news.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 6:24:03 PM

b. sadie bailey

Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

i just posted a link to the not public thing, in my original comment.


The first thing - Net Neutrality;

visit gofccyourself.com


if that link doesn't work try this one:

.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/proceedings?q=name:((17-108))


That website was created because the FCC made it impossible to find the docket on their website so this link took you directly to the page.

The comment period closed and the FCC is voting AGAIN on whether to keep Net Neutrality. Unfortunately, the FCC is calling this docket (17-108) "Restoring Internet Freedom Act." Restoring? To whom? What is to be restored? Freedom for ONE person or corporation to own every single TV station, radio station, or internet service provider - and charge top dollar for the limited amount of bandwidth available?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 6:36:47 PM

