Fauci Came for The Haitians First

I was there.



April 20, 1990





"I remember when the CDC-FDA with Dr. Anthony Fauci gave disease a Black face"

I don't know any other Haitian activists, academics, or doctors who've said this. Is it because Haiti's schooled professionals, writers, academics, and intellectuals mostly work for our destroyers? We know the tragic Black collaborators need those jobs and grants so they are perhaps too fearful and beholden to the colonizers to speak up.

I am an elder in this struggle, the few survivors still not integrated with the executioners and destroyers of my people. I'll tell you about Dr. Fauci, Trump's Coronavirus medical expert, and how his kind created the disease they call HIV-AIDS and then unleashed it, specifically on millions of neocolonially impoverished Black people worldwide.

I'll tell you that anything that has to do with Dr. Fankenstein-Fauci, the architect of the HIV-Aids binding element glycoprotein 120 that is said to have helped bring forth the HIV-AIDS death epidemic, is probably bio-engineered.

I was there, April 20, 1990. I remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci gave disease a Black face.

