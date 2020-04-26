 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/26/20

I remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci gave disease a Black face

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
This Èzili Dantò report is originally published at ezilidanto.com. Support Èzili Dantò's justice and cultural works on Patreon

****

"First, Fauci & Co. came for the Haitians and you did not speak out. 30-years later, drunk on their uncontested world rampages, where perpetual sickness means humongous profits, they've come for you! #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Faucifraud-----Èzili Dantò of HLLN, FreeHaiti, April 20, 2020

Fauci Came for The Haitians First
(Image by Èzili Dantò)   Details   DMCA

Anthony Fauci and the CDC first Came For the Haitians
On April 20, 1990, hundreds of thousands of Haitians surrounded the U.S. Federal Building in lower Manhattan after flooding across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest CDC-Fauci-FDA fake science that Haitians were highly likely (high risk) to be HIV-AIDs carriers and contagious


I was there.

April 20, 1990

I remember when the CDC-FDA with Dr. Anthony Fauci gave disease a Black face.

Watch featured video: April 20, 1990 Brooklyn Bridge Swarmed!
April 20 1990 HIV Aids carriers was a CDC-FDA Fauci's lie also




I don't know any other Haitian activists, academics, or doctors who've said this. Is it because Haiti's schooled professionals, writers, academics, and intellectuals mostly work for our destroyers? We know the tragic Black collaborators need those jobs and grants so they are perhaps too fearful and beholden to the colonizers to speak up.

I am an elder in this struggle, the few survivors still not integrated with the executioners and destroyers of my people. I'll tell you about Dr. Fauci, Trump's Coronavirus medical expert, and how his kind created the disease they call HIV-AIDS and then unleashed it, specifically on millions of neocolonially impoverished Black people worldwide.

I'll tell you that anything that has to do with Dr. Fankenstein-Fauci, the architect of the HIV-Aids binding element glycoprotein 120 that is said to have helped bring forth the HIV-AIDS death epidemic, is probably bio-engineered.

I was there, April 20, 1990. I remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci gave disease a Black face.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Human Rights Lawyer, Èzili Dantò is dedicated to correcting the media lies and colonial narratives about Haiti. An award winning playwright, a performance poet, author and lawyer, Èzili Dantò is founder of the Haitian
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
  New Content

"Criminals against humanity, Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates are Dr. Goebbels reincarnated with global technological power and nuclear influence while you were put to sleep with media programming of their good works. They've already murdered hundreds of millions of peoples, mostly Africans, to cure and purify the planet in a run that would defy even Hitler's sadistic imagination. The death with total immunity opportunities these two Drs Goeble now have, with the Covid19 corporate narrative, are gloriously limitless." -- Èzili Dantò of HLLN/FreeHaiti, in the era of the Fauci-Gates #Covid19 #Coronavirus #Faucifraud

-----Èzili Dantò of HLLN, FreeHaiti, April 20, 2020

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 26, 2020 at 9:21:43 PM

