 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 7/18/22

I'm sweating

By   No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Ants
Ants
(Image by Phase Locked Loop)   Details   DMCA

I'm sweating.
How about you?
Sweating because much of Europe
China and India and Australia is heating up.


And virtually nothing is being done about it.
You know how ants behave
When you disturb their nest?
They spontaneously abandon the site,


Bringing their eggs underground.
If I am the cause
I usually back off
And give them 15 minutes or so


To clear out and do whatever they do
To deal with catastrophe,
Which they always
Manage brilliantly.


Sound familiar?
That's like us.
We are excellent at reconnoitering,
Scrambling, clearing out, reorganizing.


Sure, there is massive loss
Of lives and property
But after the blight,
Hurricane, typhoon, fire, war


We're back . . .
Kind of doing what we did before,
Because dealing with
The aftermath of disaster


Is what we do best.
In the "now", there is chaos, suffering,
Anger, grief, despair . . .
But the algorithm guides us through.


We recover, rebuild, forget.
Did I say forget?
What does the government do?
It sends aid, some money, some experts.


It sends relief, equipment.
Anything the ants need.
As long as they
Continue being ants.


Governance is little more
Than a tolerated algorithm
Whose sole purpose
is maintaining the status quo


For as long as possible.
It doesn't understand change.
I mean it honestly
Doesn't understand change.


What I am trying to say is,
It doesn't understand
Climate Change.
Neither do ants.


That is what we are dealing with,
So we need not be surprised
If civilization is allowed to fail.
So I'm sweating.

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend