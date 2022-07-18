Ants
I'm sweating.
How about you?
Sweating because much of Europe
China and India and Australia is heating up.
And virtually nothing is being done about it.
You know how ants behave
When you disturb their nest?
They spontaneously abandon the site,
Bringing their eggs underground.
If I am the cause
I usually back off
And give them 15 minutes or so
To clear out and do whatever they do
To deal with catastrophe,
Which they always
Manage brilliantly.
Sound familiar?
That's like us.
We are excellent at reconnoitering,
Scrambling, clearing out, reorganizing.
Sure, there is massive loss
Of lives and property
But after the blight,
Hurricane, typhoon, fire, war
We're back . . .
Kind of doing what we did before,
Because dealing with
The aftermath of disaster
Is what we do best.
In the "now", there is chaos, suffering,
Anger, grief, despair . . .
But the algorithm guides us through.
We recover, rebuild, forget.
Did I say forget?
What does the government do?
It sends aid, some money, some experts.
It sends relief, equipment.
Anything the ants need.
As long as they
Continue being ants.
Governance is little more
Than a tolerated algorithm
Whose sole purpose
is maintaining the status quo
For as long as possible.
It doesn't understand change.
I mean it honestly
Doesn't understand change.
What I am trying to say is,
It doesn't understand
Climate Change.
Neither do ants.
That is what we are dealing with,
So we need not be surprised
If civilization is allowed to fail.
So I'm sweating.