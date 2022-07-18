

Ants

I'm sweating.

How about you?

Sweating because much of Europe

China and India and Australia is heating up.





And virtually nothing is being done about it.

You know how ants behave

When you disturb their nest?

They spontaneously abandon the site,





Bringing their eggs underground.

If I am the cause

I usually back off

And give them 15 minutes or so





To clear out and do whatever they do

To deal with catastrophe,

Which they always

Manage brilliantly.





Sound familiar?

That's like us.

We are excellent at reconnoitering,

Scrambling, clearing out, reorganizing.





Sure, there is massive loss

Of lives and property

But after the blight,

Hurricane, typhoon, fire, war





We're back . . .

Kind of doing what we did before,

Because dealing with

The aftermath of disaster





Is what we do best.

In the "now", there is chaos, suffering,

Anger, grief, despair . . .

But the algorithm guides us through.





We recover, rebuild, forget.

Did I say forget?

What does the government do?

It sends aid, some money, some experts.





It sends relief, equipment.

Anything the ants need.

As long as they

Continue being ants.





Governance is little more

Than a tolerated algorithm

Whose sole purpose

is maintaining the status quo





For as long as possible.

It doesn't understand change.

I mean it honestly

Doesn't understand change.





What I am trying to say is,

It doesn't understand

Climate Change.

Neither do ants.





That is what we are dealing with,

So we need not be surprised

If civilization is allowed to fail.

So I'm sweating.



