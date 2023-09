sugar daddy

albino first nation on every free to air station subtracting, never adding to the equation .

parasites that suck the blood to the bone keep their ears glued to the phone hooked on human feral moans .

White supremacy's like Titticut Follies sugar daddies to lolita's lollies moon-howling dark side golly wallies .

animals from the neck downs machines from the neck ups

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

