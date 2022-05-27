I love our invasive plants



Some of my favorite invasive plants are:





Queen Anne's Lace (Not really Queen Anne's lace, just looks like it.)

Yarrow ( I rub it between my fingers, reminds me of my childhood.)

Hibiscus (Beautiful, extravagant, makes great tea.)

Bittersweet (A friend of mine went for a walk, came back with with a basket he made from Bittersweet tendrils.)

Honeysuckle (Bees love honeysuckle, lullinging sweet surrounding fragrance.)

Touch-me-not (My mother introduced us. Touch the seed pod and it goes bonkers, makes children laugh.)

Watercress (Grows in the water, good in salads.)

Yellow dock (The Dakota, Blackfoot and Cheyenne tribes used the bruised fresh leaves as a poultice for wounds and rheumatic pains. You can too.)

Mullein (Fuzzy leaves like a deer's ear, but be gentle, rips easily.)

Nightshade (This is a poison plant straight from a fairy tale.)

Knotweed (Hollow stems snap with a boink, used to treat Lyme.)

Lemon balm (Calming. A favorite of the faerie folk, you know, the little people.)

Garlic mustard (One of my favorites. I eat the leaves right off the plant, always expressing gratitude. Teaches solidarity. All Mustards flower at the same time, whether mature or two inches tall.)





I just learned that African women

Came to North America on slave ships

With hibiscus and ochre woven into their hair.





How invasive is that?

