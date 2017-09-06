Power of Story
I hope to see yall at these upcoming awesome events

September 9: Washington, D.C.

That's this Saturday in DC on a 1 p.m. panel on ending permanent war, with Medea Benjamin and Lee Camp.

September 13: George Mason University

That's next Wednesday in Fairfax, Va., on ending racism and war!

September 17: (boating not speaking) Flotilla to the Pentagon

Grab your kayak! Or don't -- we've got plenty. Just sign up to use one!

September 21: University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Penn.

My favorite kind of event: a debate on war -- but in a spirit of brotherly love.

September 22-24: No War 2017 at American University in Washington, D.C.

This is the big conference on bringing peace and environmental movements together. Sign up now! Don't miss it!

October 28: Peace and Justice Studies Association Conference

I'll be speaking at this big conference in Birmingham.

Find more events here.

http://davidswanson.org
David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

