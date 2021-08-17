I feel for Afghanistan, but I wish the same concern for Afghans applied to the oppressed in America.



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



Imagine if just as the media, politicians, and institutions object with vigor to exiting Afghanistan for Taliban oppression reasons, they did the same for oppression here.

See full episodes here.

Just like many are concerned about women in Afghanistan, I am concerned about them as well. However, it is not just concern about the women in Afghanistan who are privy to the media, but concern about those in dozens of countries where they are systematically oppressed.

The reality is that it is much deeper than that given that there is oppression everywhere. The issue is what trigger's the commitment to do something about it. So, this morning as I continued watching the coverage I Tweeted/Instagrammed the following.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).