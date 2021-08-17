 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/17/21

I feel for Afghanistan, but I wish the same concern for Afghans applied to the oppressed in America.

Imagine if just as the media, politicians, and institutions object with vigor to exiting Afghanistan for Taliban oppression reasons, they did the same for oppression here.

Afghanistan oppression concern should be extended here

Just like many are concerned about women in Afghanistan, I am concerned about them as well. However, it is not just concern about the women in Afghanistan who are privy to the media, but concern about those in dozens of countries where they are systematically oppressed.

The reality is that it is much deeper than that given that there is oppression everywhere. The issue is what trigger's the commitment to do something about it. So, this morning as I continued watching the coverage I Tweeted/Instagrammed the following.

The Military-Industrial Complex's #TalkingHeads are out in full vogue. They are concerned that @JoeBiden will turn off their pilfering spigot. They want to make #Afghanistan difficult to prevent getting out of expensive #ForeverWar.

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
