I didn't die in Albuquerque

My friend and I had been driving half the night

On a pitch dark, straight desert highway

Listening to country radio,

Two zombies, half crazy.

We were young, driving your father's jeep.

Now we needed coffee.

We needed food.

We needed gas.

The night was behind us

But dawn was a work in progress.

We were looking for a cafe'

But would have settled for a bar

With a stained silex.

I was driving.

My eyes were open

But my brain was done.

I saw the tracks coming up but I didn't see

The long black and white-striped arms swinging down

Until we were almost under them.

I gunned it.

We made it (obviously)

But what I want I say is

What happened was a miracle.

Our lives suddenly mattered

While at the same time nothing else mattered,

That is, I don't remember what happened after that.

What I'm saying is

That freight train with our names on it?

Decided to let us grow old.