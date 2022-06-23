I didn't die in Albuquerque

My friend and I had been driving half the night
On a pitch dark, straight desert highway
Listening to country radio,
Two zombies, half crazy.
We were young, driving your father's jeep.
Now we needed coffee.
We needed food.
We needed gas.
The night was behind us
But dawn was a work in progress.
We were looking for a cafe'
But would have settled for a bar
With a stained silex.
I was driving.
My eyes were open
But my brain was done.
I saw the tracks coming up but I didn't see
The long black and white-striped arms swinging down
Until we were almost under them.
I gunned it.
We made it (obviously)
But what I want I say is
What happened was a miracle.
Our lives suddenly mattered
While at the same time nothing else mattered,
That is, I don't remember what happened after that.
What I'm saying is
That freight train with our names on it?
Decided to let us grow old.