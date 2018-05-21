Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS NewsHour)
I have some important news to share, and I wanted you to hear it first and directly from me:

Today, as Vermont's senator, I am announcing my intention to run for re-election to the United States Senate in 2018.

The truth is these are painful, frightening and unprecedented times.

We have seen a right-wing extremist, Republican Congress attempt to throw up to 32 million Americans off of the health care they have, give a trillion dollars in tax breaks to the richest people in our country and the largest corporations, destroy environmental legislation, work aggressively to deny women the right to control their own bodies and end net neutrality.

We have a president who is not only a pathological liar but someone who is trying to win votes by dividing our nation up based on the color of our skin, our country of origin, our religion, our gender or our sexual orientation. Further, and dangerously, he is undermining our democratic institutions as he attempts to move us toward an authoritarian type society.

If re-elected, you can be sure that I will continue to be the fiercest opponent in the Senate to the right-wing extremism of Trump and the Republican leadership.

But being anti-Trump and anti-Republican is not enough. We need to continue our fight for a progressive agenda which will take on oligarchy and improve the lives of working people throughout our country. We need to keep pushing for Medicare for all, a $15/hour living wage, free college tuition at public colleges and universities and the reduction of student debt, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, fighting climate change and promoting racial, social and environmental justice.

It is my intention to run a strong grassroots campaign throughout Vermont, and I look forward to your support. In the coming weeks, I will have additional information about when and where we're going to kick-off this campaign in Vermont and how you can help.

But today, I wanted to let you know that it was my intention to run again for the Senate and to ask if you could help us reach some modest fundraising goals we need to fund this grassroots campaign.

Please make a $3 donation to my re-election campaign today. We have some modest fundraising goals to hit in order to fund this effort, so your donation will go a long way toward ensuring we win in November.

The truth is, whether it is intensifying our fight against Trumpism or increasing our efforts to spread our progressive vision in every corner of the land, no one person can do that alone. We're in this together. The progress that we've been making over the last several years is because people from all communities and of all backgrounds have made their voices heard and are prepared to stand up and fight back.

That is the political revolution -- and it continues.

In solidarity,

Bernie Sanders

 

opednews.com

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, (more...)
 

