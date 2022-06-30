I Wouldn't Sh*t You (You're My Favorite Turd)



'Love Letters card'

Originalism's the late anal stage

of constitutional analysis.

You gotta gut it: anal-lysis. Rage!

Reading the poop chute signs of Isis.

Longer it's up there the older it smells.

Haruspication needs Roman noses

to divine classic rheums from mere pell-mells;

pay dirt means you've got loam for the roses.

Most mild plebs wonder who gives a good sh*t?

Why, God, must we worship constipation?

These days we've herbal remedies for it.

Ask me, we're all due an irrigation.

Don't know if we'll ever fix climate change.

Can't read minds or bums, but the skies are strange.