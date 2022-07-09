'I Should Have Been a Pair of Ragged Claws...'



Carl Bloch 1834-1890 Danish A kitchen table

I am a lark in a field of nightmare ruins

some war some where some time

ascending with a heavy heart

through the gun smoke and last breaths

leaving bodies, unshriven, doomed to return

for another go at purgatorial cleansing,

like Bill the Cats meet Groundhog Day

iterations of reality not quite ready for prime time

a multiverse in search of a stabilizing paradigm

ascending with a heavy heart

through the fractals, an astral projection

no longer body, like Mighty Mouse,

I'm on my way to nirvana

or neurasthenia, fading, fading

to Bloch