'I Should Have Been a Pair of Ragged Claws...'

I am a lark in a field of nightmare ruins
some war some where some time
ascending with a heavy heart
through the gun smoke and last breaths
leaving bodies, unshriven, doomed to return
for another go at purgatorial cleansing,
like Bill the Cats meet Groundhog Day
iterations of reality not quite ready for prime time
a multiverse in search of a stabilizing paradigm
ascending with a heavy heart
through the fractals, an astral projection
no longer body, like Mighty Mouse,
I'm on my way to nirvana
or neurasthenia, fading, fading
to Bloch