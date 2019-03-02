 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

I Love Watching Republicans Suffer

By       Message Marc Ash       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/2/19

Author 42414
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

From Reader Supported News

Michael Cohen testimony of truth to the House Oversight Committee
Michael Cohen testimony of truth to the House Oversight Committee
(Image by You Tube)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

LISTEN UP! booms the gravelly voice of Elijah Cummings, now Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and listen up they do. What they have really been lacking is strong, honest leadership. They now have that. Order is restored on the Hill.

Let's establish a baseline for the veracity of Michael D. Cohen's testimony. Even if "every single syllable" that Cohen uttered was false, yesterday's hearing was historic in its portent, and seismic in its political effect. You can be sure that most of what he said was almost certainly verifiably true. Verifiability being the key.

Cohen has been spending quite a bit of time in the company of federal prosecutors lately. Prison focuses the mind. Cohen has nowhere left to run, and he made it clear that he no longer has any stomach for it.

- Advertisement -

His meetings with federal prosecutors have, by all accounts, grown increasingly cooperative, and there's a reason for that. His last chance to cut his prison sentence is to cooperate, and the biggest mistake he could possibly make at this stage would be to lie to federal law enforcement or Congress.

In addition, his meetings with federal prosecutors have unquestionably put him in a position to know which pieces of evidence would have the greatest impact. In all likelihood, Cohen's strategy was formed in coordination with prosecutors from the SDNY, and he likely hewed to evidence that he knew to be verifiable. Place a bet: There is sufficient evidence to indict Donald Trump.

Watching the Republicans in lockstep one after another flailing at Cohen's credibility (as though that will even be an issue in dependent cases, which will without any doubt ultimately be decided by documentary evidence) was almost painful. Almost.

- Advertisement -

The beauty was watching the Republicans suffer as their house of cards crumbled, as they fell into line behind Elijah Cummings, a chairman of far greater integrity than his predecessor. The business of Congress has been suspended for two long, arduous years. Yesterday the adults restored order.

On a day set aside to take the testimony of a liar, the truth finally won.

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.


 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

Marc Ash Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Betrayal of Cecily McMillan

Are the Oak Ridge Defendants Obama's p*ssy Riot?

What Leeann Tweeden Did Not Say

Tortured Folks

Plutocrats Win Control of Congress

TPP: The Case for Treason

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 