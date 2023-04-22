 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

I Know What A RPO Is, But WTF Is A RBO?

RPO, RBO, BO, BM, BS WTF?
(Image by Hogs Haven)   Details   DMCA

The primary weapon of the European and the collective West is, and always has been, language. I truly wish more people understood how potent this fact is; especially melanic people. As a direct result of the war in Ukraine and Russia, the West has come up with a fascinatingly nebulous, amorphous mass of verbal nothingness called a "Rules Based Order," or what I refer to as an RBO.

I give the devil credit where it is due and the European is not only a master at verbal manipulation, she is a linguistic scientist that speaks with forked tongue and out of both sides of his mouth. There is a reason that the West has demanded that English be the order of the global linguistic day. In fact, there are many reasons.

I was never what one would consider a jock. I played little league baseball and was a mediocre player. My father did not force me to box, but as an only child in a fairly tough neighborhood, he greatly incentivized me to "put on the gloves" and I am glad he did to a degree. Nonetheless, I was not then, and am not now, fond of hand-to-hand combat for there is nothing more intense and brutal, nothing; including firefights. But, if I have to engage my adversary he will be looking different afterwards and even if he wins he won't think he did. Guaranteed.

Though I am somewhat tall, I got cut from my high school basketball team (I can't dance either). However, when it came to football that is where I was above average; way above. It has always been anomalous to me that I did not like being hit in terms of boxing, or hitting others, yet I absolutely found the contact in football to be damned near orgasmic.

In football there is something called a "Run Pass Option," or RPO. Essentially, it means that a play is designed that alters itself predicated upon what the defense does and the play can either be a run or a pass; there is no commitment either way. It freezes the defense. But, what I want to know is WTF is an RBO (Rules Based Order)? I have asked dozens of folks and I'll be more than damned if I can get a straight answer.

I also would like to know why this Rules Based Order was suddenly concocted and came into vogue after the advent of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Whose rules are the RBO predicated upon? Where are these rules written down? Is there a consensus or, perhaps, a vote? Maybe it is the same *nefarious cabal that decides whether to call me Colored, Negro, Black, Afro-American or African-American. Afterall, each time these terms morph from one to the other, in a linguistically torturous way to say nigga, no one has ever asked me and I received neither memorandum nor ballot. No one else I know did either.

As I find myself so often doing I must beg the reader for my previous digression, however brutally intentional it was.

Whenever I encounter terminology that no one can define, explain or otherwise expound upon my BS radar goes off and I realize that the onus falls upon me to fill in and illustrate the blank linguistic canvas. For as long as the canvas is blank, it will remain blank and no one responds to a blank canvas for there is nothing to respond to. Ergo, I think that this RBO is both BO (body odor) and BM (bowel movement). In other words, it stinks.

Since I get the high privilege of defining the Rules Based Order, what it is is a unilateral, dictatorial, hegemonic, racist, biased wanna-be mandate that the West, the European, the so-called "white" man is trying to shove down the global majority's throat. It has no basis in law, man's law, international law, spiritual law, moral law or otherwise. In fact it is antithetical to law. It is totally subjective and, yet again, another example of the blatant disregard that the West has for anyone or anything other than itself.

The RBO is reflective of the West's arrogance, sense of entitlement and global ownership as well as "exceptionalism." The RBO was invented subsequent to the Ukrainian conflict because the West knows its proverbial ass is out and it is in deep trouble. The RBO is a feeble attempt to maintain hegemony and control of, what the West perceives, an out-of-control world that is actually standing up to it. Oh heavens!

In the final analysis, this RBO BS is the geo-political equivalent of an RPO and, yes, it is the same *nefarious cabal.

Rohn Kenyatta is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda Report, the Los Angeles Sentinel as well as other media outlets international and domestic.

j dial

"Politics is the entertainment arm of the military-industrial complex."
       -- Frank Zappa

RBO = SS [settled science]

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 22, 2023 at 7:47:43 PM

Author 0
