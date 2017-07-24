Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

"I Hope He Fails"?

By       Message Manfred Weidhorn     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From flickr.com: Rush Limbaugh {MID-144995}
Rush Limbaugh
(Image by Goat4421)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In the early days of the Obama administration, Rush Limbaugh proclaimed, "I hope he fails!" Although typical of his unfettered pronouncements (which now seem like an early version of Trump-speak), this remark struck liberals and moderates as over the top. People hostile to the new regime may very well have thought in that way, but it seemed unpatriotic to say it aloud. After all, if the president of the U. S. fails, the nation will suffer.

Now that Obama has been replaced by a man who is his polar opposite in every way, the shoe is on the other foot, and those same liberals and moderates find themselves thinking, if not saying, "I hope he fails!" So what had seemed sacrilegious coming out of the mouth of a malicious political troublemaker has been normalized by the vast Electoral College pivot that put Trump into power. And liberals, who had been unwilling to give Limbaugh's ejaculation any justification, now have to do precisely just that as a result of finding themselves harboring thoughts that once seemed unthinkable. They will have to do so with the realization that whatever argument is used to defend anti-Trumpism will also apply to the earlier anti-Obamaism. So here goes.

Taken at face value and expressed with the vitriol of which Limbaugh has long been a master, the statement sounds repulsive. I loathe Obama so much--it implies--that I am eager for him to crash even at the expense of the well-being of the nation. In other words, I hate more than I love. But that of course is not the sole or main meaning of the outburst. A more defensible version of what Limbaugh meant would be:

I have no strong feelings one way or another about Obama the man, but I detest his liberal ideology and policies. And I do so because they are bad for America, and the wished-for failure on his part would therefore be good for America. If Obama were--Limbaugh might say further---to turn out to have masked a conservative philosophy with liberal platitudes in order to get elected and then managed a right wing presidency, all would be forgiven and his success would be celebrated. But such an outcome is unlikely, and therefore I wish his liberal presidency ill.

Such a position, in other words, does not betray an unpatriotic outlook, but, on the contrary, a patriotic one from a conservative perspective; what is good for America--a solid conservative regimen---cannot come from the liberal Obama.

But while this interpretation rescues Limbaugh from the accusation of unpatriotic behavior, it does not address a second, less admirable, motive. If Obama and his liberal policies were to revive the nation, that success would be like a verdict on an experiment: It would prove that liberalism has a stronger connection to reality and, more important, would cast doubt on the viability or relevance of the conservatism that Limbaugh has long propagated. As a result, Limbaugh would lose face and, worse, listeners and advertising money. Here we certainly deal with ego, greed, and selfishness on Limbaugh's part.

That brings us back to the current, reverse situation. A perfectly rational argument drives liberals, moderates, and even quite a few of never-Trump conservatives today, just as it did the Limbaugh crowd eight years ago. Were Trump to succeed, America would be isolated and diminished abroad, and riven by class conflict at home. Many government functions would be privatized and rendered expensive, money would be transferred from the many to the few, the environment raped, necessary regulations shredded, public education eviscerated, the separation of church and state weakened, etc. Additionally, recent revelations suggest that while the Trump family may not be guilty of treason, they certainly are closer to treason than to innocence.

To be sure, in the unlikely event that Trump were to regress and to implement some of the rhetoric he used during the campaign--provide inexpensive health care insurance for all, clamp down on the financial aristocracy that he said was "getting away with murder," and bring back jobs, his success would, for liberals, augur well for the nation (setting aside his many character problems).

But the policies he is actively pursuing--to wit, the most hard right in modern American history--are to the detriment of the welfare state that America has embraced. Hence liberals are inclined to root for a political derailment that will hasten the return of progressives to governance. His failure will not harm America but, on the contrary, show that liberalism is somewhat more in tune with reality than is conservatism.

Hence, yes, as patriotic Americans worried over the consequences of bad policies, liberals cannot but "hope he fails." Limbaugh should have no trouble recognizing that sentiment.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

For 51 years Professor of English at Yeshiva University. Author of 13 books and over a hundred essays.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jesus: The Grim Truth

Religion and Science, Again

A Great Debate: Is Humanity Essentially Evil?

The Monocausal Explanation and its Travails

Conservative Mischief

The Four Basic Mysteries

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Manfred Weidhorn

Become a Fan
Author 505282

(Member since Apr 10, 2016), 25 articles, 92 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rush Limbaugh's wish comes back to haunt him and liberals.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 24, 2017 at 5:59:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 