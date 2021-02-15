"I Have Seen The Enemy And...."

The lead paragraph of this piece speaks to what is of critical importance to all of humanity but is none-the-less not the primary focus of this article.

It is becoming clear that the COVID virus and the subsequent vaccines are not as clearly understood as our government and medical communities tell us they are. Until we know this virus better it will continue to take lives around the world with the vaccines literally chasing along behind in our lack of real understanding of this virus.

I believe the COVID virus is a weaponized virus and think if virologists could speak to this without fear most would agree. Therefore the best source of information on how virus are weaponized is from military biological warfare (BW) labs. The military will not be forthcoming with this information so I suggest and call for your help here, that we petition congress to organize a committee to subpoena the BW lab researchers who actually create these pandemic-level viruses 'and' have them questioned by a panel of virologists who study virus to promote healing rather than harm and death. This is the fastest and best means we have to introduce our will over the military and our politicians to seek mitigation of the effects of this strange virus. In this way we may be able to unravel the genetic and biological manipulations this virus carries. Importantly, the hearing must be public and in the light of day.

Now to the point of this piece and just how it is we have no control over our military and I think our politicians have little more. First how do we know our military engages in behaviors we do not sanction? The book 'Bitten' by Kris Newby researches the origins of Lyme disease and concludes Lyme disease was the result of BW labs manipulating ticks and there was a release of these infected ticks in the US. Tens of thousands of US citizens have been bitten and suffered the enduring agony of this so-called disease. The military still does not own up to this.

We also know weaponized anthrax was sent to two US politicians and a host of media outlets five days after 9/11--all recipients questioned the official 9/11 storyline. Five people died and many more were injured with this substance sourced to the US military BW lab.

These are things we do not own but still they happen to us. More broadly the Vietnam war was more imposed on us than agreed to by us. Further, our government and military lied to us about why we were there. We are so brainwashed by our government and military that, regarding Vietnam, we thank for their service those hapless souls who went there and killed innocent people rather than thanking those who openly opposed the war for their decency. Do you see the point here? We are all dumbed down and brainwashed and people die and nations are destroyed--this is on us. This is a real 'pull yourself up by your bootstraps' moment. If we do not transcend our current limitations we will express ourselves as being so bone-headed as to think Trump is worth betraying democracy for, killing for. Do know this is 'not' just about Trumpsters--it is about us all. We need to assume responsibility for ourselves, our fellow humans and the planet. We must choose what our future will be and the current reality we live within cannot foster the better,

Finally, insisting on a real inquiry into the practices of our US military BW labs regarding weaponizing virus is a good and proper test of our will and capacity to become fully realized humans and not controlled zombies, We must step up==the enemy is us!

Don Scotten

