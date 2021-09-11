I Had No Idea!

Really? You had no idea? You had more than a year and a half and the information resources of the 21st century, and you had no idea? How revealing is that?

This problem of unshaken proud ignorance with which some of the population is currently afflicted seems new, but it is not really all that new. It has just changed its clothing. It is disguised. It has been with us for a very long time. It just looks different today because of how prevalent it is and how ugly it has become. Not to mention its disguise.

The anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are everywhere today, pushing hospitals beyond their limits. And when these anti-reality folks are hit in the face with the realities of death by COVID, they confess a truth that is startlingly surprising to them. They had no idea.

In some strange sense, hearing these words from the mouths of the dying is both annoying and rewarding. It is both good and bad to hear them, because giving voice to those words means an unflinching reality has finally hit home. But it also means another unfortunate death is upon someone who had access to the same information you did, had access to knowledge, and decided instead to believe a series of blatant lies specifically designed to deceive them. These words of the dying are frequently either preceded or followed by a frightened request for a vaccine, the administration of which would do no good. It is too late. They blew their chance by believing the BS instead of the truth.

It is at least unfortunate but also probably almost criminal. Yes, they are dumb enough to fall for this crap, but no, there is really no excuse for anyone deliberately subjecting peopleregardless of how stupid they areto this level of deadly deception. Yes, this should be illegal.

Dumb dupes have always been with us. But today, they are particularly vulnerable. Today, there is an internet chock full of deception and lies, just waiting there for the gullible to drift in for a hit of conspiracies. And they are primed and eager for it because of the media they regularly absorb. It is almost understandable how some are tempted to be this vile and immoral. They see how vulnerable the weak are, and the temptation to take advantage of their stupidity might become overwhelming to someone of low moral standing. Especially when it has become so very easy to accomplish. Like candy from a baby.

So the question among thinkers and activists might be this: Is there any way to change this? Is there a solution to this problem, or are we facing the possible disintegration of our whole social fabric?

