 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/11/21

I Had No Idea!

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 67992
Message Dan Cooper


Anti-mask protesters invade Target yelling 'take it off'
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News Australia)   Details   DMCA
The four most revealing and perhaps most infamous words spoken by the unvaccinated who are finally facing the reality of COVID-19 sickness and death, are these: "I had no idea!"

Really? You had no idea? You had more than a year and a half and the information resources of the 21st century, and you had no idea? How revealing is that?

This problem of unshaken proud ignorance with which some of the population is currently afflicted seems new, but it is not really all that new. It has just changed its clothing. It is disguised. It has been with us for a very long time. It just looks different today because of how prevalent it is and how ugly it has become. Not to mention its disguise.

The anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers are everywhere today, pushing hospitals beyond their limits. And when these anti-reality folks are hit in the face with the realities of death by COVID, they confess a truth that is startlingly surprising to them. They had no idea.

In some strange sense, hearing these words from the mouths of the dying is both annoying and rewarding. It is both good and bad to hear them, because giving voice to those words means an unflinching reality has finally hit home. But it also means another unfortunate death is upon someone who had access to the same information you did, had access to knowledge, and decided instead to believe a series of blatant lies specifically designed to deceive them. These words of the dying are frequently either preceded or followed by a frightened request for a vaccine, the administration of which would do no good. It is too late. They blew their chance by believing the BS instead of the truth.

It is at least unfortunate but also probably almost criminal. Yes, they are dumb enough to fall for this crap, but no, there is really no excuse for anyone deliberately subjecting peopleregardless of how stupid they areto this level of deadly deception. Yes, this should be illegal.

Dumb dupes have always been with us. But today, they are particularly vulnerable. Today, there is an internet chock full of deception and lies, just waiting there for the gullible to drift in for a hit of conspiracies. And they are primed and eager for it because of the media they regularly absorb. It is almost understandable how some are tempted to be this vile and immoral. They see how vulnerable the weak are, and the temptation to take advantage of their stupidity might become overwhelming to someone of low moral standing. Especially when it has become so very easy to accomplish. Like candy from a baby.

So the question among thinkers and activists might be this: Is there any way to change this? Is there a solution to this problem, or are we facing the possible disintegration of our whole social fabric?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dan Cooper Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dan Cooper is an award winning freelance writer/editor living in the Texas Hill Country. He has worked in news and sports journalism and is currently working on several projects, including an autobiography and the editing of a California Gold (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Boehner's Resignation and What it Means for the Country

Florida Law: Drug Testing Constitutionality

Republican logic and party platform planks, 2016

Drumpfenleben

Our Apologies to Europeans

Bandwagon Billionaires

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dan Cooper

Become a Fan
Author 67992
(Member since Jun 30, 2011), 2 fans, 30 articles, 115 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I am looking for some feedback on this, because it is important. We do need to find a way around the tribalism.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 11, 2021 at 9:01:40 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 