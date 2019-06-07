"I Don't See Any Protests": Trump Cries "Fake News" as 75,000 March in London

See original here

- Advertisement -

President Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday to discuss Brexit and a future trade deal, while protests rocked London. In a wide-ranging press conference, Trump laid out plans for a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, saying that the U.S. should have access to all sectors of the British economy, including the National Health Service. Trump later walked back his comments after they sparked outrage.

Trump's state visit comes just days before May is scheduled to resign her post on Friday after repeated failed attempts to strike a Brexit deal. Thousands took to the streets of London to protest Trump's visit -- a fact that Trump denied on Tuesday, calling the demonstrations "fake news." We speak with Cambridge professor Priya Gopal, who says Trump's claim about the protests is "an outright lie."

- Advertisement -

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: We begin today's show in the United Kingdom, where President Trump met with Prime Minister Theresa May on his second day of a state visit Tuesday to discuss Brexit and a future trade deal, while protests rocked London. In a wide-ranging press conference, President Trump laid out plans for a post-Brexit deal with the United Kingdom, saying the U.S. should have access to all sectors of the British economy, including the National Health Service.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Look, I think everything with a trade deal is on the table. When you -- when you're dealing in trade, everything is on the table. So, NHS or anything else, or a lot -- a lot more than that. - Advertisement -

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: Trump's comments sparked outrage in the U.K., including from Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who tweeted, quote, "[M]y view is clear -- Scotland's NHS is not and must never be 'on the table' in a trade negotiation with President Trump, or anyone else for that matter." Trump later walked back his comments in an interview with British media personality Piers Morgan.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don't see it being on the table. Somebody asked me a question today, and I say everything's up for negotiation, because everything is. But I don't see that being -- that's something that I would not consider part of trade. That's not trade.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: Trump also praised Theresa May's handling of Brexit. May is scheduled to resign her post on Friday, after repeated failed attempts to strike a Brexit deal. This is Theresa May addressing reporters Tuesday.

PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY: I think the important thing is we deliver Brexit. And once we're out of the European Union, we will be able to do what we've been talking about today, and develop not just that free trade agreement, but a broader economic partnership into the future.

AMY GOODMAN: Among those who may replace Prime Minister May after she leaves office Friday is far-right former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, whom Trump has repeatedly praised, telling The Sun newspaper before his visit that Johnson would be an "excellent" choice for the next prime minister. Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn responded to Trump's comments, saying, quote, "President Trump's attempt to decide who will be Britain's next prime minister is an entirely unacceptable interference in our country's democracy." Trump said Tuesday he had turned down a request to meet with Corbyn during his state visit. Instead, Corbyn joined thousands of demonstrators in the streets to protest Trump's state visit.

JEREMY CORBYN: So I say to our visitors that have arrived this week, think on, please, about a world that is one of peace and disarmament, is one of recognizing the values of all people, is a world that defeats racism, defeats misogyny, defeats the religious hatreds that are being fueled by the far right in politics in Britain, in Europe and the United States. - Advertisement -

AMY GOODMAN: Trump called the protests against him "fake news."

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don't see any protests. I did see a small protest today when I came -- very small. So a lot of it is fake news.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3