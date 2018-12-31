 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

I Don't Know What The Weather Is Like In Moscow - A Case For Respect in 2019

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark John Maguire     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/31/18

Author 57353
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)
- Advertisement -

Today I was foolish enough to comment on an anti-Trump diatribe on the internet, which appeared to be in full flow of invective and hysteria towards Trump, Russia and anyone who sought to offer even a vaguely dissenting opinion. My comment seemed mild enough to me and alluded to the degree of vitriol expressed by many of the commenters, the lack of proportion in this and to my belief that regarding Russia as the source of all evil was reminiscent of the Macarthy era witch hunts. My contribution was not well-received and I was promptly called a "moron", "tool" "idiot" and many less pleasant names! One commenter simply said "How's the weather in Moscow, Mark?" Well, I don't know, but it certainly started me thinking.

It seemed to me to bear out my complaint about the way in which people conduct arguments on the internet and how intolerant they are of others' views. What is especially surprising, is that many of those who express such intolerant and abusive terms are those who espouse liberal or "enlightened" views. Perhaps this is a matter of the depth of their conviction - but it is, nonetheless, inexcusable. The many attacks on Donald Trump, his wife and family, are characterised by a scurrilous vernacular, carefully fostered by a smirking MSM and cultivated by politicians for their own purposes. To offer a counter-opinion or to express a view that DT's foreign policy is actually, thus far, rather more successful than that of any of his recent predecessors, is to invite such a fury of dissent - no, abuse is closer - that one wonders at the nature of those who proffer it. What has induced presumably normal people - fathers, mothers, sons and daughters - to subscribe to this mass hysteria which has more in common with an unthinking lynch mob than with rational thought? It must be strength of feeling, but the determination to snuff out any opposing views or the free expression of them, is ironic since many of those who partake of it claim to be its defenders.

- Advertisement -

Donald Trump is not everyone's cup of tea, to be sure - he is a maverick by disposition, intolerant and self-opinionated, suspicious of Establishment advice and prone to pig-headedness. Many of his domestic policies are mean-spirited and divisive. That is my view on Donald Trump. He is not, however, deserving of the kind of abuse which is directed at him, his family and supporters on a daily basis. No-one is. The debate on Trump's Presidency has been reduced from any meaningful argument to one of abuse, meme, graphic, cartoon and biased opinion based on disputed fact, half-fact or no-fact at all. Surely no intelligent person will refer to Trump as "the orange one", "Drumpf", "Putin's poodle" or any of the laboured and quite unnecessary labels manufactured by the opinion mills? And yet this is the somewhat puerile and inadequate way in which Trump's detractors choose to express themselves. And what of the meme I saw recently which declared that a University study had revealed Trump supporters to be of lower intelligence than Clinton supporters? Really? Was the poster unaware of the irony that anyone who would post such a meme was probably not possessed of great intelligence? Furthermore, if such a study exists, what motive and credence could we attribute to its authors, its funders and what would it say of their prejudices and fitness for such an enterprise? It would seem to me equally valid to investigate the intelligence of those who comment in such abusive and inarticulate terms on any form of dissent from the anti-Trump consensus.

In the UK we have a fascinatingly similar situation in which views are polarised around the Brexit debacle. Those who support Brexit are regularly characterised as "stupid", "moronic", or of "lower intelligence", "old", "easily fooled" etc. Curiously, I have even seen a meme suggesting that an academic study has shown "Brexiteers" to be less intelligent than "Remainers"! Academia is not what it once was, it seems! The MSM pursues the same manipulative agenda as their American counterparts in smirking obeisance to the Establishment consensus, and the internet is filled with corresponding abuse from both sides. "Troll", "idiot", "moron" and "can you actually read?" are among the politer terms I have met with when I have attempted to espouse some temperate dissenting view on the worst prognostications of anti-Brexit voices.

- Advertisement -

What divided societies we inhabit these days on both sides of the Atlantic! There may be many reasons for this and I do not have the answers to how these divisions may be mended - except to say that something is badly wrong when the US President withdraws US troops from an illegal occupation and is vilified for it; and when a UK Parliament conducts itself with all the decorum of a bunch of braying asses over Brexit, while a homeless man lies dying on the pavement outside of Parliament. Politics and its practitioners have never, perhaps, been in lower repute.

At the end of a turbulent 2018 it seems appropriate to express a hope that people will be able to argue their points of view civilly, will respect the views of others and their rights to hold and express such views, will desist from using names for each other. At the very least, consider this: it does not persuade your opponent, it does not advance your own argument and it reflects badly on yourself and discourages public discourse.

For the record, I should say that I do not know what the weather is like in Moscow but I do hope that my many friends in Moscow, New York, Tokyo, Brussels, London or in any other city, town or village in this small world, have had a very pleasant Christmas (or whatever else they may celebrate) and that they will enjoy a peaceful and more respectful New Year.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I was educated at the University of Manchester, Swansea University and the Polytechnic of Wales, where I studied History, Philosophy and Intellectual and Art History (MA). I have lived and worked in Ireland, Germany and Holland and the UK as a (more...)
 

Mark John Maguire Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tony Blair, War Crimes and the Plot to Remove Jeremy Corbyn

Obama v Hitler: a shocking depiction and a shocking truth

Je Suis NOT Charlie

Who Leaked the Panama Papers?

The risks of pursuing Julian Assange

Why the ICC should Prosecute a Western Leader

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark John Maguire

Become a Fan
Author 57353

(Member since Dec 17, 2010), 17 fans, 25 articles, 176 comments
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The internet is rather toxic on the subject of anything touching Donald Trump or Brexit and debate appears to have closed down to a few aggressive, well-honed terms of abuse directed at anyone whose views differ from what is perceived as the consensus view. It is a disturbing trend and actually diminishes the views of those who promulgate such invective, rather than promotes them.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 31, 2018 at 4:47:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 