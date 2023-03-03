I Divorced the Red States Years Ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for red states to divorce Democrats, to not allow them to vote.
I divorced red states years ago, with my feet and my wallet. I do my best to avoid going to red states. I won't vacation in them and try not to spend any money in them.
I know that not all the people who live in red states are not right wing, but I can't bring myself to contribute to the economies of states that do the kinds of things that the voters of Florida
allow enable Ron De Santis to do. That means no DisneyWorld and no Florida Keys, which I, before making my red state divorce decision, enjoyed.
I won't go to Texas or Idaho or North or South Dakota, even though the badlands look beautiful. Well, maybe I'll go to Austin, a blue oasis in a swamp of rightwing extremism.
I won't go to Tennessee or Alabama, or South Carolina. I won't go to Utah or Arkansas or Oklahoma.
Imagine if tens of millions of lefties made the same decision I've made.
I'd like to see red state red voters see and feel consequences to their voting for vile fools like Greene.
It would be nice if there were a way for millions of lefties "divorcing" red states to show what their divorces cost those red states and the voters who make them red.
What do you think? Do any of you do this? Do you think it's a bad idea? How could it be done better?
