OpEdNews Op Eds

I Didn't Join Facebook to "Feel Safe"

From commons.wikimedia.org: Alex Jones {MID-307645}
Alex Jones
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
In early August, Facebook and other social media services banned content from radio/Internet shock jock Alex Jones. Surprising? No. Jones's number was due to come up. The big players in Internet media have spent the last few years attempting to appease the perpetually outraged (and therefore unappeasable) by banning and blocking a continuous parade of Most Despised Persons of the Week.

Wikipedia describes Jones's "INFOWARS" (yes, in all-caps) site as "a far right American conspiracy theorist and fake news website and media platform." He's continuously embroiled in litigation with plaintiffs ranging from the makers of Chobani yogurt to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims. Definitely despised. So now it's his turn.

The apparent end game: Turning the Internet into the same bland, homogeneous goop we got from network TV circa the 1950s -- content without any rough edges that might spook advertisers. And they're using pretty much the same justifications as movie and TV studios did with that era's McCarthyist "blacklists." To paraphrase Henry Ford, you can have any color Internet you want, so long as it's beige.

Facebook's statement on Jones: "We believe in giving people a voice, but we also want everyone using Facebook to feel safe."

Really?

Why on Earth would Facebook's users require protection from Alex Jones? He's loud and red-faced and nuts, but it's not like he can pop out of the screen and grab us. We don't have to watch him. We don't have to press the play button, we don't have to turn the volume up from mute, and we can even block other users who try to push him at us.

Business note to Facebook: These "I don't feel safe" people will never "feel safe" enough to stop demanding that you reduce the content options other Facebook users enjoy. It's not about their actual safety. It's about their compulsion to run everyone else's lives.

Presumably there are more people in the "other Facebook users" category than in the "make anything that might conceivably cause me mental discomfort go away" category. For now, anyway. Keep this kind of thing up and sooner or later people who want more out of social media than finger-painting and group rounds of "Michael Rowed the Boat Ashore" will leave Facebook and go looking for that mythical Wild West Internet the "Poor Me! What About My Feelz?" crowd is always whining about.

Facebook is plenty big enough for "live and let live" to work just fine. We choose our Facebook friends. We control what we share with them and we don't have to look at what they share with us unless we want to.

Please, stop letting those who WON'T live and let live control your content policies.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Thomas Brown

I dont need protection from media but I think it's a crime to waste people's time with false made up crap. Why isn't it possible, why isn't it reasonable to require face book to ensure all data that is news and all political speech follow journalistic standards. This doesn't require any censoring g just rigorous labeling of what people are posting, specific facts or opinions and what basis are opinions formed. Writing properly formed writing res we all learned in eighth grade doesn't seem to much to ask.

Everyone follows strict rules on content intended for the public or it doesn't get published. Fa ebook , like it or not, is a media source. Vaid news agencies need not be a concern but everyone else posting required to follow the same standards at least. I just dont want Facebook wasting g my time or polluting any open to public cycles we sites or apps with junk that wastes my time. Ads are pretty tranaparant Nd news outlets are visible s you know the quality and nature of content. Private or others claiming to qualify for publishing for public consumption must do the same. This is early a Facebook responsibility they Must be for ed to assume. Many sites have writing and validation standards. Facebook should be no different

Thomas Knapp

"Why isn't it possible, why isn't it reasonable to require face book to ensure all data that is news and all political speech follow journalistic standards."


It IS possible. North Korea does a pretty good job of it. The People's Republic of China not quite as good a job, but they try.


Here in America, anyone who tries that sh*t will hopefully get his neck stretched, though.

