I Ching #23: The Mountain

The mountain does not flee bad weather, but
This human has nor patience nor the years
To squander, waiting passive, quelling fears,
While Earth and Cosmos wander from their rut.
And so I rage--how else might I express
A firm negation of the senseless waste,
The numb complicity, the life erased,
The violence and hate?--but I digress...
So Gaia's will can slowly manifest.
It's not our place to know if soon or late;
What seems passivity can be sublime--
Our Minds work magic calmly, hands at rest,
Abiding faith in destiny -- we wait.