I Ching #23: The Mountain

The mountain does not flee bad weather, but

This human has nor patience nor the years

To squander, waiting passive, quelling fears,

While Earth and Cosmos wander from their rut.

And so I rage--how else might I express

A firm negation of the senseless waste,

The numb complicity, the life erased,

The violence and hate?--but I digress...

Ripe wisdom says collective acts need time,





So Gaia's will can slowly manifest.





It's not our place to know if soon or late;





What seems passivity can be sublime--



Our Minds work magic calmly, hands at rest,





Abiding faith in destiny -- we wait.