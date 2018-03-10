Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

I Call It Like I See It on the #BankLobbyistAct

By       Message Elizabeth Warren       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/10/18

Author 53610
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)

From Common Dreams

- Advertisement -

Saying Democrats are helping to roll back rules on big banks doesn't make me the most popular kid on the team. But Massachusetts didn't send me here to fight for big banks. The people of Massachusetts sent me here to fight for them.

From youtube.com: Elizabeth Warren {MID-262548}
Elizabeth Warren
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ThinkTank)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I ran for the United States Senate because I wanted to protect working families from another financial crisis.

- Advertisement -

I spent most of my adult life studying how America's middle class was getting squeezed by rising costs and stagnant wages. The 2008 financial crisis was a punch to the gut for a lot of those families -- and a lot of them are still struggling to recover years later. I never dreamed of running for office. But when I realized that running for the Senate from Massachusetts was my best chance to try to help middle-class families and prevent another crisis from ever happening again, I ran.

Since I've come to the Senate, I've worked to reduce the risk of another crisis by pushing for stricter oversight and more accountability for the biggest banks. I've introduced bipartisan legislation to break up the biggest banks. I've pressed federal regulators to impose accountability on companies like Wells Fargo that break the law and cheat their customers -- and they've done it. I've led a bipartisan effort to stop the Federal Reserve from re-creating the kind of backdoor bailout of big banks that happened in 2008.

I've also worked with my colleagues to try to tailor the rules for community banks and credit unions, institutions that didn't cause the 2008 crash. In 2015, I introduced a bill with each of my Democratic colleagues on the Banking Committee that loosened the rules on banks and credit unions with under $10 billion in assets -- true community institutions -- while also creating new consumer protections for servicemembers. I fought alongside my colleagues to pass that bill, and I'd do it again. But that proposal didn't have enough goodies for Wall Street -- so it went nowhere.

- Advertisement -

This week, the Senate began advancing a bill that reduces oversight of some of the biggest banks in the country. The independent Congressional Budget Office says the bill will increase the risk of future bailouts. It's a dangerous proposal. Senate Republicans voted unanimously for it -- but the bill wouldn't be on track to becoming the law without the support of more than a dozen Senate Democrats.

That's just the truth. But since I called out some of my Democratic colleagues for their support, I've been taking heat from fellow Democrats. I get it -- no one likes to be criticized, let alone by someone on their team. And let's be totally clear: I agree with my Democratic colleagues a heck of a lot more than I agree with my Republican ones.

But there's a long history in Washington of members of both parties teaming up to deregulate banks -- followed soon after by a financial crisis. It happened in the early 1980s when there was bipartisan support for deregulating savings and loans associations -- and the S&L crisis hit a few years later. It happened in 1999 and 2000 with the repeal of Glass-Steagall and the passage of a bill to reduce oversight of derivatives -- and a devastating financial crisis built on giant megabanks and risky derivatives hit within a decade. And now, with help from some Democrats, it's on track to happen again.

Saying that doesn't make me the most popular kid on the team. But that's not why I ran for the Senate. The people of Massachusetts didn't send me here to fight for big banks. They sent me here to fight for them. And so long as I am privileged to hold this job, that's exactly what I'm going to do.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Elizabeth Warren was assistant to the president and a special adviser to the Treasury secretary on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She single-handedly set us this bureau, putting in place the building blocks for an agency that will (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Elizabeth Warren: This is Democracy

Chris Christie at the Republican National Convention

We Don't Run This Country for Corporations

Without rules, financial markets don't work

Stop rigging system against small business

Wall Street isn't happy with us

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 