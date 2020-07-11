I Am A Patriot (2020)



mask up, america

-"Little" Steven Van Zandt

So far, the defining event of the Trump presidency has been COVID-19. To date, this pandemic has killed 136,671 Americans. Millions of jobs have been lost and the economy has been thrown into a recession. In the past, an event like this would have had Americans rallying around their president. This has not happened under Trump. Instead, his approval rating only slightly improved from 42.3% to 45.8% before dropping to its current rate of 40.6%.

The approval of the American people has been out of reach for Trump as his favorable rating has never risen above 47.8%. His predecessor jumped through hoops to fulfill campaign promises of uniting the country, while Trump has made little effort to even pretend that he represents Americans who did not vote for him. Instead of uniting the country against the common enemy of a virus, he has doubled down on division, turning the life-saving act of wearing masks into another battle in the culture wars. Past generations sacrificed by rationing "everything from gasoline to sugar to toothpaste" to win a world war against fascists; this generation will not even give up a trip to the beach to save grandma's life.

As the protests in the wake of George Floyd's lynching have drawn attention to the white-washed mythology of our country, Trump has taken up the cause of protecting confederate statues. Trump points out that 600,000 soldiers died in the civil war, a struggle that he says "saved our union and extinguished the evil of slavery". What he ignores is the fact that this death toll includes those who were fighting to preserve the practice of holding other human beings as property. Instead of condemning these traitors, he seeks to protect their memorials and maintain their names on military installations, designations that are supposed to represent American values.

Inadvertently making the case against his own reelection, Trump defined totalitarianism as "driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees". During his presidency, he has pressured the NFL to fire players who refused to stand for the national anthem, attacked anyone on Twitter who dared to publicly disagree with him, and sent the military after peaceful protesters. There is "absolutely no place in the United States of America" for these actions and the electorate must, therefore, demand his removal from office.

When Trump says that the "left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution", he ignores the fact that our founding fathers were liberals who sought to upset the status quo. Their revolution started with an act of looting in the Boston harbor and overthrew the law and order of the British Crown. Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other protesters do not want to end the American Revolution, they want to continue the insurrection until the promise of "a more perfect Union" is fulfilled.

Being a patriot requires not standing silent while this work is left incomplete. I am a patriot.

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, an appointed alternate to the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, he was endorsed by the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a "strong supporter of public schools." Links to his blogs can be found at www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.