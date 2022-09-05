 
 
Hypocrisy abounds as PPP loans to 1% forgiven, while Biden seeks to privatize taxpayer subsidized COVID meds....

Rodin's Shouldering a Burden
(Image by neilschelly from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The carnage wreaked by COVID left over a million deaths in the US during the first two years. Thanks to miracle medicines, such as COVID vaccines, diagnostic tests, and antivirals, the death toll has been greatly reduced. Access to treatments and vaccines has been afforded to all, as the federal government foots the bill to date, but that may change very soon. Word has leaked out that the Biden administration is about to enter negotiations with Big Pharma, for the express intent of shifting the cost of COVID vaccines and lifesaving antiviral medications, to the patient. Click Here

The Wall Street Journal first reported this story, which Kenny Stancil of Commondreams expanded.

The schedule for talks....

The US Department of Health and Human Services is scheduled to meet with pharmaceutical manufacturer representatives, pharmacies and various state health departments on August 30, to develop a timeline 'map' for this transition, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Dawn O'Connell, assistant secretary at HHS for preparedness and response explained the decision.

"We've known at some point we'd need to move over into the commercial market, and we're approaching that time now. We don't want to do it by fiat."h

And exactly how is this covert negotiation between Big Pharma and the federal government"not"a mandate forced by fiat? The possibility of such discussions has been dutifully ignored by the corporate press, with the sole, (and extremely ironic) exception of the Wall Street Journal. The lack of accountability and transparency regarding this issue is only surpassed again, by the utter hypocrisy of the situation, regarding the state of systemic economic inequality in the USA.

PPP loans to 1% forgiven while COVID drugs to be privatized....

While 'centrist' democrats along with the GOP push yet another corporate giveaway of taxpayer funded COVID vaccines and antivirals; another story broke about PPP loans granted to corporations, millionaires, political office holders, and equally wealthy celebrities. The PPP loans granted to the 1%, have been forgiven, with no strings attached. Click Here

Celebs who had PPP loans forgiven...who could afford to pay it back...

Tom Brady...

NFL King Tom Brady just accepted a 10-year sportscaster contract worth $375 million. His accrued wealth during his NFL career is in excess of $333 million. He received a PPP 'loan' for $960,855 to meet the alleged payroll expenses of his fitness and nutritional supplement company. https://www.tb12sports.com His PPP loan was forgiven for $972,280 which includes interest. Did Brady actually need this loan? Doubtful, but now the taxpayer is on the hook for this legalized theft.

Actress Reese Witherspoon...

Reese Witherspoon founded the clothing company, Draper James, LLC. The company received two PPP loans, again to meet alleged payroll and rent, in the amounts of $975,472 and $719,222 respectively. Witherspoon's wealth was estimated to be over $400 million in 2021 according to Forbes, which makes her the world's wealthiest actress. Her PPP loans were forgiven for $987,793 and $726,310.

Working as an urban educator for over 25 years--I 'moonlight' as a writer. I write part-time for The Huffington Post and enjoy the task of curmudgeon,(at least where career politicians are concerned). I consider myself a political independent (more...)
 

Tell A Friend