Hurricane Michael, Climate Change, the IPCC, and more with Dr. Beckwith

Talking common sense and science about Hurricane Michael, extreme weather in general, abrupt climate change, and the climate emergency that we are in and politicians aren't even acknowledging.

Dr. Beckwith does an outstanding job in explaining these things, and he addresses what politicians should be doing, the glaring holes in the latest IPCC so-called report.

One of my brothers lives in Sarasota, so I have been trying to track him down. He's fine, and was just visiting Lido Beach, where they now have "California style waves," with a bunch of long boarders out there riding them. Meanwhile, the red tide has been quite obnoxious, or he may have said "like living in a sewer." I can't quite remember.