Sci Tech

Hurricane Michael, Climate Change, the IPCC, and more with Dr. Beckwith

By Daniel Geery

Talking common sense and science about Hurricane Michael, extreme weather in general, abrupt climate change, and the climate emergency that we are in and politicians aren't even acknowledging.

Dr. Beckwith does an outstanding job in explaining these things, and he addresses what politicians should be doing, the glaring holes in the latest IPCC so-called report.

One of my brothers lives in Sarasota, so I have been trying to track him down. He's fine, and was just visiting Lido Beach, where they now have "California style waves," with a bunch of long boarders out there riding them. Meanwhile, the red tide has been quite obnoxious, or he may have said "like living in a sewer." I can't quite remember.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Susan Lee Schwartz

I posted this before, but in case readers missed it.

William Vollmann's Brutal Book About Climate Change - The Atlantic

"Nearly every book about climate change that has been written for a general audience contains within it a message of hope, and often a prod toward action . Vollmann declares from the outset that he will not offer any solutions, because he does not believe any are possible: "Nothing can be done to save [the world as we know it]; therefore, nothing need be done." This makes Carbon Ideologies, for all its merits and flaws, one of the most honest books yet written on climate change. Vollmann's undertaking is in the vanguard of the coming second wave of climate literature, books written not to diagnose or solve the problem, but to grapple with its moral consequences."

"Carbon Ideologiesis about another kind of violence, the violence inflicted by the production of coal, natural gas, oil, and nuclear energy. The victims of these carbon ideologies are not only the species of fauna and flora that are going extinct, the fragile ecosystems that will collapse, and the future generations of humans who will have to subsist on insects. The victims are us--we who are now living and who deny, to varying extents, the degree of damage we are inflicting upon ourselves. Carbon Ideologies is a chronicle of self-harm."

"In Carbon Ideologies, William T. Vollmann imagines for himself the opposite: a murderously hostile reader who sneers at his arguments, ridicules his feeblemindedness, scorns his pathetic attempts at ingratiation. Vollmann can't blame this reader, whom he addresses regularly throughout Carbon Ideologies, because she lives in the future, under radically different circumstances--inhabiting a "hotter, more dangerous and biologically diminished planet." He envisions her turning the pages of his climate-change opus within the darkened recesses of an underground cave in which she has sought shelter from the unendurable heat; the plagues, droughts, and floods; the methane fireballs racing across boiling oceans. Because the soil is radioactive, she subsists on insects and recycled urine, and regards with implacable contempt her ancestors, who, as Vollmann tells her, "enjoyed the world we possessed, and deserved the world we left you." Of all the writers working today, Vollmann must be the most free: He writes fiction, essays, monographs, criticism, memoir, and history, usually merging several forms at once, taking on subjects as diverse as Japanese Noh theater , train hopping , and the Nez Perce War, all the while dilating to whatever length suits him. (After 25 books, his career word count now rivals Zane Grey's.)

As is often the case with Vollmann, his decades-long war of attrition with his editors spills over into the pages of the finished book. Carbon Ideologies begins with the confession that the original manuscript was "several times longer than its contractually stipulated maximum"; after "anxious negotiations," his publisher "finally agreed to indulge me once more." Not, mind you, his nonfiction publisher--which he walked away from after it proposed an advance that was less than the amount of money he had already spent on research--but his fiction publisher. ("I sincerely hope that someday all this will be worth it to you," he writes in a loving acknowledgment.) Viking did hold the line when it came to the endnotes, which run to 129,000 words and can be examined online or in Vollmann's archive at Ohio State University."


"The 1,268 pages that remain are as gloriously and maddeningly unclassifiable as most of Vollmann's work. The closest analogue is Rising Up and Rising Down, his seven-volume, 3,300-page treatise on violence, which Vollmann calls a companion text. Carbon Ideologies is about another kind of violence, the violence inflicted by the production of coal, natural gas, oil, and nuclear energy. The victims of these carbon ideologies are not only the species of fauna and flora that are going extinct, the fragile ecosystems that will collapse, and the future generations of humans who will have to subsist on insects. The victims are us--we who are now living and who deny, to varying extents, the degree of damage we are inflicting upon ourselves. Carbon Ideologies is a chronicle of self-harm."

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 1:31:03 AM

