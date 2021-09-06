Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi's government to repeal three new agricultural laws, Reuters reported.

More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city of Muzaffarnagar, local police was quoted as saying. The event was organized by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in protest against government's controversial farm laws.

"These meetings will be held across the country. We have to stop the country from getting sold. Farmers should be saved, the country should be saved; business, employees and youth should be saved--this is the aim of the rally," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national leader Rakesh Tikait said.



Rakesh Tikait led the charge against the BJP, drawing loud cheers. "People of UP will not tolerate (Home Minister) Amit Shah, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (UP Chief Minister) Yogi Adityanath. If we have governments like this, there will be riots. This land witnessed the slogan of "Allahu Akbar, Har Har Mahadev" in the past. They talk of dividing, we speak of uniting," he said.

"They did not even express grief over the deaths of over 600 farm protesters over the last nine months. Our campaign will cover the entire country, our mission is to save the country," he said.



Accusing the Centre of having "cheated the people", he alleged: "They are selling our farmlands, highways, power, LIC, banks, and corporate houses like Adani and Ambani are the buyers."

BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said farmers belonging to 300 organizations spread across different States like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, among others, have gathered for the event. He said over 5,000 'langars' (food stalls), including some 100 mobile medical stalls, have been set up for the participants.

Another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said: "Today, you have shown the Government that its roots can be shaken by gathering in such numbers. The Government needs to be shaken more. Uttar Pradesh has 80 million farmer votes. We will defeat the BJP. Get candidates from amongst you and steal the political mandate from them. There should be a Mission Punjab as well. Until the time we change policy makers, nothing will happen."

Balbir Singh Rajewal, another farmers' leader, said Sunday's rally was a warning for Prime Minister Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party, which next year will contest a state assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, often seen as a barometer of the popularity of the federal government.

"If the Government doesn't understand anything apart from vote politics, we will do 'vote par chot' (hit the vote). We did 'vote par chot' in West Bengal and the results made it clear," said Balbir Singh Rajewal Rajewal said.

Political observers believe that more than nine-month-old farmers protest has now become a political movement against the ruling Bhartia Junta Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The farmers' protest is likely to affect elections in five states next year, these states are Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Tellingly, In early March, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella outfit of farmers' groups, had kicked off a "No Vote to BJP" campaign in West Bengal. After an eight-phased election that continued for over a month, Trinamool Congress led by Mumta Banerji won the assembly elections on May 2 with an overwhelming majority of 213 of the total 280 seats.