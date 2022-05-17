Hundreds of Chinese Language Teachers Leave Pakistan

Hundreds of Chinese instructors, teaching the Chinese language at Confucius Institutes across Pakistan, have returned to China after the Chinese government ordered them to return immediately, media reports said Monday.

The development comes a couple of weeks after a female suicide bomber blew herself up near a van of Confucius Institute at Karachi University, resulting in the death of four people, including three Chinese language instructors.

Thousands of Pakistani students are currently enrolled at Confucius Institutes all over the country. According to reports, Confucius Institutes will not be shut down with the departure of Chinese language instructors.

Confucius Institutes are operated by the Chinese International Education Foundation (CIEF) all over the world in collaboration with the Chinese government.

The primary aim of Confucius Institutes is to promote the Chinese language and culture internationally along with enhancing people-to-people collaboration between Chinese people and citizens of different countries.

Director of the Confucius Institute at the Karachi University, Dr Nasir Uddin, said that the departure of the Chinese teachers was a big setback for the students learning Mandarin.

He said, "We have around 500 students enrolled at the institute and we are now considering having online classes for them so that their term is completed."

Chinese confidence in Pakistan's security system shaken

The Chinese confidence in Pakistan's security system's ability to protect its citizens and projects is seriously shaken after the Karachi University attack last month, Senator Mushahid Hussain has said.

Three Chinese teachers were killed when an explosion triggered by a burqa-clad woman suicide bomber from the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) ripped through a van of the Confucius Institute at the prestigious University of Karachi on April 26. This was the latest targeted attack against Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack. In an email to Reuters the BLA said that the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber. The BLA statement identified the bomber as Shari Baluch or Bramsh, saying she was the group's first female bomber.

Senator Mushahid Hussain led a Senate delegation to the Chinese embassy to express his condolences over the loss of the Chinese lives in the university attack. "The Chinese confidence in Pakistan's security system's ability to protect their citizens and their projects is seriously shaken," said Hussain.

The Karachi University attack was the first terrorist attack on Chinese citizens on Pakistani soil in a year.

"The pattern of attacks is so recurring and it's clear that Pakistani promises of 'foolproof security' are mere words, not matched by countermeasures on the ground," he maintained.. "If such attacks continue, not just Chinese but other foreign investors will be forced to review their role in Pakistan," he added.

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing said the tweet claiming that thousands of Chinese were leaving from the Karachi airport because of threats was a "baseless and panic-creating video tweet".

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lijian Zhao expressed hope that "the plot of terrorist forces to undermine the two countries' mutual trust and cooperation will not succeed". He said the Chinese side would work with Pakistan to conduct a thorough investigation, reveal the truth, bring the perpetrators to justice, and explain to the people of both countries.