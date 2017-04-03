- Advertisement -

We have entered the Age of Aquarius. No longer is it possible to sustain the old ways of living created under the influence of the receding energies of the Age of Pisces. Misuse of those Piscean ways, idealistic but competitive, have brought our planet and our civilization to the very edge of self destruction, and as the nursery rhyme goes, "all the king's horses and all the king's men cannot put Humpty Dumpty together again".



Historically at the beginning of every new age, God sends a teacher to humanity to show the way forward; "whenever there is a withering of the law and an uprising of lawlessness on all sides, then I manifest myself. For the salvation of the righteous and the destruction of such as do evil, for the firm establishing of the Law, I come to birth age after age," Krishna said in the Bhagavad Gita (Book IV, sutra 7 & 8). That time has come again.

Share International offers information about the return to the everyday world of our elders, those perfected beings who once were where we are, lived lives just like our lives, yet evolved spiritually so high that we call them masters of wisdom. They have mastered themselves and the forces of nature. They no longer have anything further to learn from earthly life, but have remained to guide and teach us. They know our problems, individually and as a group. They also know the solutions by which we can, if we will, resolve the many crises and rebuild our world. They wish to show us the way to create a new civilization based on the brotherhood of man and the sharing of Earth's resources among all people. At their head is the world teacher for this new Age of Aquarius, the Lord of Love awaited by various names (the Christ, the Imam Mahdi, Krishna, the Messiah, the 5th Buddha Maitreya Buddha) by all the traditions, religious and nonreligious. His personal name is Maitreya, the "Happy One". Although many do not know His name, their hearts have called to God for help, comfort, hope and healing. God has sent Maitreya in response to those calls, carrying the Waters of Life that heal bodies, minds, and spirits.

For more than 30 years, Share International magazine has published ongoing details of Maitreya's emergence, the hundreds upon hundreds of miracles that announce His presence, reports from hundreds of people who have personally met Maitreya and the Master Jesus, with whom He works hand in hand. Research into the Share-International.org website archives will produce a mountain of fascinating evidence, pictures and articles that bring to light the esoteric knowledge that is the foundation of life on Earth. What has been a relatively leisurely project of informing the public for these many years, now has become urgent. The Earth groans. Starvation haunts even those in highly developed nations. Pollution, nuclear and otherwise, threatens our very existence. Governments' attempts to solve problems fail. People hide their grief in addictions and pathologies. Now is the time to become informed, and act to change the course of history. Maitreya and His Group, the Masters of Wisdom, are here now, waiting only for the invitation to appear openly and begin Their mission of salvation. They know how to mop up nuclear radiation. They are building a new, pollution-free technology of Light that will serve all of our needs for energy. Maitreya will release from our eyes, the blindfold of ignorance, and humanity will awaken to its true purpose and glory. But we must want what He proposes: share Earth's resources among all people, and save the world. In that simple Principle of Sharing lies the magical secret of healing and regenerating our Earth and ourselves. As yet working behind the scenes, Maitreya waits patiently for our call.

