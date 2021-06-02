

Is That the Train I missed?

(Image by Martha Rosenberg) Details DMCA



Chicago

As gas prices rise, some are becoming "strap hangers." Others don't have a car to begun with. ("It's cruel to keep a car in the city," says one of my friends, as said about dogs.

So as the shutdowns end and people start their life again, the commuter train "games" are starting again.

Getting to the Platform

When a train is approaching and you need to add money to your fare card fast, people who've never used the fare card machines decide it's time to learn--now. Behind them are people with borderline obsessive compulsive disorder depositing a decade's worth of nickels one at a time.

If the train is approaching and no one is at the fare card machines, it's because they are out of order. Too many nickels.

If you are using cash, the fare machine will reject your dollar bill for no apparent reason. After the train leaves (without you) it will accept your dollar bill for no apparent reason. Welcome to public transit.

If the fare machines work fine, a crowd that just got off the train will mass and swell the turnstiles and you'll still miss your train.

(Note: Sometimes a station agent will see your dilemma and let you through the handicapped entrance for free. The problem is when the agent takes pity on you and you run up the stairs, the train you heard and thought was yours, is going in the other direction.)

Catching the Train--Not

If the "Train Arriving Now" sign is not blinking it does not mean the train is not arriving now--it just means that the sign is broken.

If you run for a train, falling "upstairs" on your knees, the conductor will see you coming and pull away as you approach.

If the conductor waits and lets you on board, it is because the train is scheduled to sit and wait 500 feet down the tracks so you have gained no time-- especially when you are late.

If it's hot or cold out, the train will sit with its doors open inexplicably. Aren't you glad you caught your train?

Finding a Seat

Though people are supposed to mask and separate because of the Covid pandemic, there is one unmasked person and he decides to sit next to you.

If you move to the seats next to the end doors, you'll be the first person that emotionally disturbed people and panhandlers see when they move from car to car injuring your legs with the door.

Inclement Weather

If it is cold out, the heat lamps will be broken or the crowd will not let you near them since they were there first.

If it's hot out and the heat lamps are inexplicably working, the crowd won't let you escape them since they were there first.

If the heat lamps aren't on and you try to turn them on, you'll activate a loud message that says "customer needs assistance on platform one." No one will come to assist the customer of course--good to know in a real emergency--but everyone will look at you.

If the heat or air conditioning in your car are not working so you switch cars, there will be fragrant or ominous emotionally people on the "good car" along with everyone else who had your idea.

Wayfinding

If you're getting off at an unfamiliar stop, the train loud speaker system that calls stops will be broken.

If you ask someone if you have the correct stop, they will always say yes whether they know or not, trying to be "helpful."

If there's an overhead map, the area you are trying to go to will be covered with red paint graffiti.

Carrying Heavy Things

If you are carrying something heavy like cat food or charcoal briquettes, the elevator to the platform will be broken.

If you are carrying something heavy that can't get wet like laundry detergent or a portfolio of important papers, it will rain when you arrive.