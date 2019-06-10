 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 6/10/19

Humor: Stop These Language Abuses

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 1353
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (85 fans)
Shopping has new annoyances
Shopping has new annoyances
(Image by dreamstime.com)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Phone Bots

A decade ago, voice mail bots would say "I'll record your message now," and "I'll try that number" as if "they" were real people and there was really an "I." Now voice synthesized bots, especially with airlines and tech companies, want a whole conversation. Elevating the "I" that doesn't exist to a conversational partner they now says "I didn't catch thatcan you say it again?" and "I thought you just said...is that right?"

It is tempting to verbally abuse these poseurs. But of course they can't be insulted. When you say "Go to hell" they'll say "I'm sorry we're having trouble. I thought you said Wisconsin Dells?" Continue your tirade against them they will say, "Nantucket? Did you say you want to travel to Nantucket?"

Waitstaff Soliloquys

- Advertisement -

How many times have you looked forward to conversation with a dinner or lunch companion only to get an wanted speech at your table courtesy of waitstaff? "Tonight we feature a blanched, lanced, pureed pate basted in caramalized seasonal acorns....."? Do deliverers of these tableside filibusters think we can't read? And if they are going to orally deliver the food choices, why even have a menu?

Retail Emcees

- Advertisement -

It happens all the time. You're shopping to the backdrop of a pleasant oldie on the PA system and just before the song get to the hook, a supervisor breaks in and says "Attention associates. It is time for your ten minute break. Remember to clean up the break room when you are done." (The more employees are abused, the more likely their title is elevated to "associate.") Other retail establishments now have sensors that tell them when you have entered a certain section. "We are aware you have entered our beach towel and summer accessory section. Please let us know if you require help." So much for anonymous browsing but it's cheaper than hiring an employee.

Checkout Bots

Just as restaurants discovered years ago that people would bus their own tables, retail establishments have discovered that people will check out their own purchases. Except that the bot who welcomes you and asks for your debit card also often accuses you of being a thief. "Please remove the unscanned items you just placed on the platform. Please scan them now. Help [security] is on the way." Once the bot decides you are not a thief, it can't wait to get rid of you. Before you even take your receipt it says to the presumed next customer, "Welcome. Please select your language."

Your Personal Computer and Trainer

What exactly does the word "personal" add to computer, trainer, banker, adviser, diet plan, identification number or debt consultant except dollars? Personal as opposed to what? Having to crowd around one newspaper posted in Red Square as old photos used to show? No one feels compelled to say personal toothbrush.

Duckin' and Divin' Annual Reports

- Advertisement -

The worse the year, the wordier the annual report. Instead of saying we're major down again this year it's "In light of the scheduled spinoff of the disappointing biotech division and reengineering of the global sales network, pretax earning shortfalls are roughly equal to those seen in 2018* when annualized, weighted by country and indexed to inflation." (*when most of you sold)

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 