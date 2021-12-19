 
 
Send a Tweet
91 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 12/19/21

Humor: Holiday Dieting--an Oxymoron

By   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1353
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)

(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA

If you drink too much during the holidays most people--including you--will soon forget about it. But if you overeat during the holidays, tomorrow holds no similar reprieve for you. It's sweatpants with a drawstring, sweater dresses as wide as they are long and kaftans. For men, "forgiving" tunics. And that's on top of the "home casual" dress most slipped in to during Covid.

After months of salad, sit-ups and running (even on snow), you hear yourself say, "Please pass the spinach, mushroom and ricotta tart... and the mashed potatoes... and the cinnamon rolls," as if your evil twin has commandeered your mouth.

Grilled coconut rice balls dipped in brandy, 275 calories each? I'll take five. Frozen Margarita? It will help wash down the chocolate covered cashews.

Accompanying the holiday calorie relapse are feeble rationalizations. Well, it's Christmas. It's family. It happens once a year. I don't want to insult the cook. An extra 7,000 calories won't show. Tomorrow I'll fast. One woman told me she actually says to herself "if I eat it fast, my body won't notice" in defiance of the old saying "a moment on your lips, forever on your hips."

There's also self-coddling. I need to forget Covid; my working from home woes; my relationship woes; my weight woes. Yes we eat to forget our weight problem just like people drink to forget their drinking problem.

After a certain point, we can fall into the scorched earth defense: what's the point of dieting now? I've already consumed a week's worth of calories and we are still on hors d'oeuvres.

Especially insidious rationalizations are found under the category of "comparison"-when everyone else is eating more. Famous last words: I'm not as bad as her.

Cousin Tiffany had a field day with the pecan-praline cheesecake. Did you see how much caramel sauce she ladled on? She didn't just have seconds, she had thirds.

Did you see the way Amber polished off the bacon and bleu cheese dip like she hadn't eaten in a week? Talk about two fisted eating! Talk about double digit inflation!

And, of course, wherever there's comparison, there's sabotage. Relatives who will try to heap your plate with additional helpings of fattening entrees and, if you refuse, send you home with them as leftovers. (Your resolve might be weaker later, they reason.)

True saboteurs will even give you an article of clothing as a present that may have fit you ten years ago like a sweater or leggings in size "small" to underscore your losing battle with food. When the clothes barely breech your collarbones or knees, the saboteur will lament, "Oh. I was sure it would fit." Take that.

During non-Covid years, gym memberships skyrocket on January 2 and you can barely find a parking space outside a fitness center. This year, the run on home gym equipment will likely continue (along, unfortunately, with Covid shutdown-driven snacking).

Let's face it, holiday dieting is an oxymoron--yes, just like New Year's Eve sobriety.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 84 fans, 941 articles, 711 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The "scorched earth" thinking really begins with Thanksgiving.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 19, 2021 at 1:51:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 