General News

Humor: Covid Has Increased Housing Rage

Covid may have reduced road rage and cut gas and transportation bills but it has increased housing rage. Many in apartment or condo buildings have had their fill of the following irritants after a year of seclusion (not to mention their fill of family or roommates).

MAIL ROOM

Why do businesses keep attaching door hangers for home improvements or cut-rate auto tune-ups? Don't they know we are as broke as they are?

Why do companies send several copies of the same piece of junk mail? Why do neighbors drop the junk mail on the floor as if they don't live here too?

Why are the mail compartments in the building five inches by two inches so you only get an Attempt-To-Deliver notice of a package or it is left on the floor for anyone to steal?

Why has a phone book covered with spider webs sat in the corner for a year?

LAUNDRY ROOM

Why is the laundry ice cold?
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA

Why are the washers and driers either in use or holding hot masses of "done" clothes that you don't want to touch?

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Martha Rosenberg

I could have added this: which part of "recycle" versus "landfill" do people not understand? Paper? Glass? Cardboard?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:44:22 PM

