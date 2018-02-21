- Advertisement -







The most defining phrase of her life.

"This is not the man I know."

Those words from Melania Trump were to define her role as the wife of a known philanderer. Were they disingenuous? Probably. The woman reading the script was determined to convey the message, but not forcefully so. People immediately began to wonder what the Trumps' relationship was really like.

Now bits and pieces of the picture are coming to light ... brought to us by scandal.

Giving Trump a "Mulligan"

The Christian Right brushed aside the Stormy Daniels affair in characteristic fashion: "It was a long time ago. He's definitely changed." They might add: "... and he's going in the direction we want."

Tony Perkins of the Values Voter Summit and far-right hate group Family Research Council says the Christian Right in effect gave Trump a"do-over":

