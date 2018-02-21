Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Humiliater-in-Chief: It All Comes Down To Power, Money, and Unbridled Misogyny

The most defining phrase of her life.
(Image by Reverend Dan)   Permission   Details   DMCA
"This is not the man I know."

Those words from Melania Trump were to define her role as the wife of a known philanderer. Were they disingenuous? Probably. The woman reading the script was determined to convey the message, but not forcefully so. People immediately began to wonder what the Trumps' relationship was really like.

Now bits and pieces of the picture are coming to light ... brought to us by scandal.

Giving Trump a "Mulligan"

The Christian Right brushed aside the Stormy Daniels affair in characteristic fashion: "It was a long time ago. He's definitely changed." They might add: "... and he's going in the direction we want."

Tony Perkins of the Values Voter Summit and far-right hate group Family Research Council says the Christian Right in effect gave Trump a"do-over":

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years.
 

  New Content

Melania has tried to be her own person, but has never quite made it. Now may be the time.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 at 9:53:15 AM

