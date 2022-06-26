I handed her a book of mine.

You might not like them (the poems).

She said, "You're just shy."

No, I'm not, I said,

I'm humble. (Looking down.)

But she wanted to be right.

She walked away with my book

Without looking back,

"You're shy."

And I pictured her trying to read some of the poems

And thinking,

She'll frown, she'll skip those,

The very ones she should read.

Should?

Am I really saying that there are poems

That people should read?

Here, let me write you a prescription.

Read these two in the morning

Two hours before eating

And this one before bed

And this one if you can't sleep.

Oh, I'm not shy.

Just humble.

Humble as a retired brain surgeon.

