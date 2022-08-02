 
 
"Humans Anonymous"

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages)
INTRODUCTION

In Manifesto for the Noosphere: The Next Stage in the Evolution of Human Consciousness, Jose Arguelles states that humanity stands at a critical juncture in its evolutionary path.

Arguelles declares that for millennia humanity has been caught up in a "civilizational trance," one that has now culminated in a sort of technological binge.

It does seem true that we have become intoxicated with our growing power to manipulate our environment - and as a consequence we have already, among other problems, created a massive and dangerous depletion of resources and destruction of the Biosphere. We are addicted both to our habitual mental patterns and a lifestyle that creates relative wealth and power in the West and grinding poverty in much of the rest of the world.

ARE WE DRUNK?

Like the alcoholic, we need to get sober. There are many parallels between our current social situation and addiction.

Regrettably, on a planetary level, "getting sober" may well involve a variety of collective experiences of "hitting bottom" - experiencing the consequences of our addiction.

Above all, we need to take responsibility for our own individual issues - our willingness to foul our own home, our indifference and impatience (the desire for immediate gratification), and our own hostility, greed and ignorance.

In other words, if we want a different world - as a first priority - we need to take responsibility for and clean up our own "stuff".

After all, it is the composite of our own individual delusions, laziness, false beliefs, arrogance, and egocentrism that has put the world in its current predicament (about which many of us are in denial). The truth us that we all could use a 12-step group, individual psychotherapy, and perhaps a spiritual practice to help clean up our act.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
When you watch the news, do you not perceive that those speaking are doing so out of their own "ego bubble?" This is the norm we see in the media -- and often in everyday discourse: humans identifying with their separate ego minds, thinking they will solve pressing world problems while engaged in "ego-speak."

We have spent millennia developing separating ourselves from nature and developing our sense of autonomy.

This process has reached its logical - and currently absurd - culmination. It is worth asking the question: "How far can man's sundering himself from nature go, without the human project becoming demoniacal, insane, or simply too brittle to have any human substance?"

We are approaching a great pivot point in the evolution of life on earth. This moment in history is but the fateful outcome of the fundamental ways of thought that lie at the very basis of our civilization, which causes us to perceive the universe as a realm of objects to be mastered and conquered. This can only conclude only with the exaltation of the will-to-power. Our egocentrism has led us to this point - into a dead-end.

We need to embrace our unity right in the center of our diversity.

If we are to survive as a species we need to mutate (like so many species before us) and discover how this one-sided and nihilistic emphasis upon power over others can be transformed into empowering others, and ultimately the authentic power of love within us - demonstrated by Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Yeshua (the Christ) and Siddhartha Gautama (the Buddha).

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022 at 10:01:29 PM

Author 0
