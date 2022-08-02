"Humans Anonymous"



INTRODUCTION

In Manifesto for the Noosphere: The Next Stage in the Evolution of Human Consciousness , Jose Arguelles states that humanity stands at a critical juncture in its evolutionary path.

Arguelles declares that for millennia humanity has been caught up in a "civilizational trance," one that has now culminated in a sort of technological binge.

It does seem true that we have become intoxicated with our growing power to manipulate our environment - and as a consequence we have already, among other problems, created a massive and dangerous depletion of resources and destruction of the Biosphere. We are addicted both to our habitual mental patterns and a lifestyle that creates relative wealth and power in the West and grinding poverty in much of the rest of the world.

ARE WE DRUNK?

Like the alcoholic, we need to get sober. There are many parallels between our current social situation and addiction.

Regrettably, on a planetary level, "getting sober" may well involve a variety of collective experiences of "hitting bottom" - experiencing the consequences of our addiction.

Above all, we need to take responsibility for our own individual issues - our willingness to foul our own home, our indifference and impatience (the desire for immediate gratification), and our own hostility, greed and ignorance.

In other words, if we want a different world - as a first priority - we need to take responsibility for and clean up our own "stuff".

After all, it is the composite of our own individual delusions, laziness, false beliefs, arrogance, and egocentrism that has put the world in its current predicament (about which many of us are in denial). The truth us that we all could use a 12-step group, individual psychotherapy, and perhaps a spiritual practice to help clean up our act.

