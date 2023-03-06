Humanity, Technology, and American Society Today (REVIEW ESSAY)

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) March 6, 2023: After I published my OEN article "Nathan Heller on 'The End of the English Major'" about technology and the humanities on March 3, 2023, I read Eric Schmidt's remarkable article "Innovation Power: Why Technology Will Define the Future of Geopolitics" in Foreign Affairs, published on February 28, 2023:

https:www.foreignaffairs.com/print/node/1129877

In light of his remarkable article, perhaps the time has now come for American colleges and universities to institute technology-across-the-curriculum comparable to the multi-disciplinary Man, Technology, and Society (MTS) program that Saint Louis University (SLU), the Jesuit university in St. Louis, Missouri, instituted in the mid-1970s. Unfortunately, a subsequent budget crisis at SLU lead to the demise of the MTS program there. Nevertheless, the 63-page description of the MTS program at SLU in the mid-1970s can still serve as a useful model for American colleges and universities today to use as they develop their own technology-across-the-curriculum programs.

In any event, as a follow up to my OEN article on technology and the humanities, I now want to discuss humanity, technology, and society a bit more in the present review essay.

In my OEN article, I highlighted the theme of technology in the mature work of the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955). Ong taught the course Technology and the Creation of Literature course in the MTS program at SLU. Here, I would now like to draw your attention to the following two essays by Ong:

(1) "Technology Outside Us and Inside Us" in the journal Communio: International Catholic Review, volume 5, number 2 (Summer 1978): pp. 100-121; it is reprinted in volume one of Ong's Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Scholars Press, 1992a, pp. 189-208;

(2) "Writing is a Humanizing Technology" in the ADE Bulletin [ADE = Association of Departments of English, a subset of the Modern Languages Association of America], serial number 74 (Spring 1983): pp. 13-16.

Now, as part of my timely effort to promote the spirit of studying humanity, technology, and American society today in technology-across-the-curriculum programs in American colleges and universities, I am also publishing here material about the intensive-reading introductory-level survey course Literacy, Technology, and Society that I taught each academic year for a number of years as part of the University of Minnesota Duluth's Liberal Education Program. In Appendix I below, I present the course syllabus. In Appendix II below, I present the final exam in the course.

Appendix I

Comp 1506: Literacy, Technology, and Society

