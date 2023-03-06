 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 3/6/23

Humanity, Technology, and American Society Today (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 14 pages)   No comments
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) March 6, 2023: After I published my OEN article "Nathan Heller on 'The End of the English Major'" about technology and the humanities on March 3, 2023, I read Eric Schmidt's remarkable article "Innovation Power: Why Technology Will Define the Future of Geopolitics" in Foreign Affairs, published on February 28, 2023:

https:www.foreignaffairs.com/print/node/1129877

In light of his remarkable article, perhaps the time has now come for American colleges and universities to institute technology-across-the-curriculum comparable to the multi-disciplinary Man, Technology, and Society (MTS) program that Saint Louis University (SLU), the Jesuit university in St. Louis, Missouri, instituted in the mid-1970s. Unfortunately, a subsequent budget crisis at SLU lead to the demise of the MTS program there. Nevertheless, the 63-page description of the MTS program at SLU in the mid-1970s can still serve as a useful model for American colleges and universities today to use as they develop their own technology-across-the-curriculum programs.

In any event, as a follow up to my OEN article on technology and the humanities, I now want to discuss humanity, technology, and society a bit more in the present review essay.

In my OEN article, I highlighted the theme of technology in the mature work of the American Jesuit Renaissance specialist and pioneering media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955). Ong taught the course Technology and the Creation of Literature course in the MTS program at SLU. Here, I would now like to draw your attention to the following two essays by Ong:

(1) "Technology Outside Us and Inside Us" in the journal Communio: International Catholic Review, volume 5, number 2 (Summer 1978): pp. 100-121; it is reprinted in volume one of Ong's Faith and Contexts, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Scholars Press, 1992a, pp. 189-208;

(2) "Writing is a Humanizing Technology" in the ADE Bulletin [ADE = Association of Departments of English, a subset of the Modern Languages Association of America], serial number 74 (Spring 1983): pp. 13-16.

Now, as part of my timely effort to promote the spirit of studying humanity, technology, and American society today in technology-across-the-curriculum programs in American colleges and universities, I am also publishing here material about the intensive-reading introductory-level survey course Literacy, Technology, and Society that I taught each academic year for a number of years as part of the University of Minnesota Duluth's Liberal Education Program. In Appendix I below, I present the course syllabus. In Appendix II below, I present the final exam in the course.

Appendix I

Comp 1506: Literacy, Technology, and Society

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend