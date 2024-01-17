 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/17/24

[HumanRights] Talks and BDS Boycotts Divestments Sanctions

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment, In Series: Reports from Palestine

(Note every Thursday we fast from sunrise to sunset in solidarity with the starving people of Gaza)

Thursday 18 January 2024 3PM EST (10 PM Palestine) Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh Talk "Under the gun in Palestine: Genocide, ethnic cleansing, and resistance." The War Industry Resisters Network. Register here

Also For those who speak arabic: talk Thursday 18 January 11 AM Palestine time on environmental impact of war (email me for link) Saturday Jan 20, 2024 11:00 AM Arizona Time (8 AM Palestine time) Topic: Resistance in the time of Apartheid & Genocide with Drs. Mazin Qumsiyeh & Jeff Halper: Via Zoom or Zoom Meeting ID: 841 2243 5091 Passcode: 293496

Also please note we have our meeting/debriefing on the human rights issues every Sunday 7 PM Palestine time. Do let me know if interested

Gaza people being shot at as they desperately search for food [.youtube.com/shorts/Rh6-Dl-EODk](.youtube.com/shorts/Rh6-Dl-EODk)

and begging Egyptian soldiers to save them from starvation (Egypt enforces Israeli siege) [.youtube.com/watch?v=WiLIuUGLank](.youtube.com/watch?v=WiLIuUGLank)

----------------

Now on BDS (Boycotts, Divestments, Sanctions) This week, the world elites who think they run our lives and who make the poor poorer and the rich richer are meeting to again conspire about how to manage those of us who resist their hegemony while also enjoying skiing in Davos, Switzerland. In 2006 I managed to upset their system a bit by getting an article in their glossy magazine titled Boycott Israel. Read the interesting story here including my article on why all the world should boycott this apartheid state if they want peace.

When governments fail to act against apartheid/genocide (and in some cases like Germany, US, UK), then people have an obligation to engage in and push for boycott, divestments and sanctions (BDS). This is a moral, right, legal, non-violent strategy to effect a change in behavior of criminal governments. I urge you to spread the word. Here is the main website (see also and)

In the late 1990s in the US I and a few colleagues at universities started an effort for academic and cultural boycott of Israel that garnered thousands of supporters. That movement is still going strong. I highly recommend Omar Barghouthi's book on BDS.

There are BDS campaigns in different countries. For example in Canada and Australia [.cjpme.org/boycott](.cjpme.org/boycott) [australia.net.au/](australia.net.au/)

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine [siyeh.org](siyeh.org/) [estinenature.org](estinenature.org/) facebook pages Personal [.facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9](.facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9) Institute [.facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH](.facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH)

Must Read 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Reports from Palestine"

[HumanRights] Getting close to end the genocide? International court of Justice and actions (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/11/2024
[HumanRights] Always remind people... always act...always stay human (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/10/2024
[HumanRights] ICJ, ICC, my emotional presentation with images from Gaza genocide and more (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 01/07/2024
View All 35 Articles in "Reports from Palestine"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 137 articles, 2 quicklinks, 285 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Billions from our taxes to slaughter children, more cutbacks to "spending" that helps Americans feed their kids. Four, count them, 4 in Congress dare to propose legislation for ceasefire, and only after weeks of out-and-out genocide. Other lawmakers are calling for the murder of political candidates. No viable political candidates have not already sold our highest offices of public trust.

This is clear evidence that the US Government has been corrupted and hijacked. Foreign policy has been delegated to psychopathic killers to rampage through neighborhoods and hospitals killing anyone left alive. However, it isn't too astonishing given the long, long record of US-backed genocide by "coalition" forces wherever energy resources are not protected by other nuclear states. The real question is where the killing machine will turn next: because it only runs if it makes obscene profits for its builders.

Energy addiction has us in its death-grip. We are now chemically-dependent, and maintaining our consumption means yet more mass murder, or sharp reductions in food production and distribution, not to mention almost every means of communicating, clothing ourselves, constructing, heating and cooling our homes, treating illness, getting to work"

Denial only prolongs and delays and makes more painful and inevitable the obvious outcome. We still have options and opportunities. Human survival is possible. But we will have to face reality.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024 at 12:43:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend