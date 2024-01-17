[HumanRights] Talks and BDS Boycotts Divestments Sanctions

(Note every Thursday we fast from sunrise to sunset in solidarity with the starving people of Gaza)

Thursday 18 January 2024 3PM EST (10 PM Palestine) Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh Talk "Under the gun in Palestine: Genocide, ethnic cleansing, and resistance." The War Industry Resisters Network. Register here

Also For those who speak arabic: talk Thursday 18 January 11 AM Palestine time on environmental impact of war (email me for link) Saturday Jan 20, 2024 11:00 AM Arizona Time (8 AM Palestine time) Topic: Resistance in the time of Apartheid & Genocide with Drs. Mazin Qumsiyeh & Jeff Halper: Via Zoom or Zoom Meeting ID: 841 2243 5091 Passcode: 293496

Also please note we have our meeting/debriefing on the human rights issues every Sunday 7 PM Palestine time. Do let me know if interested

Gaza people being shot at as they desperately search for food [.youtube.com/shorts/Rh6-Dl-EODk](.youtube.com/shorts/Rh6-Dl-EODk)

and begging Egyptian soldiers to save them from starvation (Egypt enforces Israeli siege) [.youtube.com/watch?v=WiLIuUGLank](.youtube.com/watch?v=WiLIuUGLank)

----------------

Now on BDS (Boycotts, Divestments, Sanctions) This week, the world elites who think they run our lives and who make the poor poorer and the rich richer are meeting to again conspire about how to manage those of us who resist their hegemony while also enjoying skiing in Davos, Switzerland. In 2006 I managed to upset their system a bit by getting an article in their glossy magazine titled Boycott Israel. Read the interesting story here including my article on why all the world should boycott this apartheid state if they want peace.

When governments fail to act against apartheid/genocide (and in some cases like Germany, US, UK), then people have an obligation to engage in and push for boycott, divestments and sanctions (BDS). This is a moral, right, legal, non-violent strategy to effect a change in behavior of criminal governments. I urge you to spread the word. Here is the main website (see also and)

In the late 1990s in the US I and a few colleagues at universities started an effort for academic and cultural boycott of Israel that garnered thousands of supporters. That movement is still going strong. I highly recommend Omar Barghouthi's book on BDS.

There are BDS campaigns in different countries. For example in Canada and Australia [.cjpme.org/boycott](.cjpme.org/boycott) [australia.net.au/](australia.net.au/)

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine [siyeh.org](siyeh.org/) [estinenature.org](estinenature.org/) facebook pages Personal [.facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9](.facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9) Institute [.facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH](.facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH)