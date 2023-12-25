 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/25/23

[HumanRights] Good news, actions, and Christmas

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh  Posted by Peter Barus (about the submitter)   1 comment

While Palestinian church leaders wrote good position papers on Gaza (thank you) and we circulated those before, 500 people signed signed a petition over just a few hours today demanding boycott of those church leaders who met with the Israeli genocidal regime president (a president who said there are no civilians in the Gaza strip and we act accordingly), whose father participated in the ethnic cleansing in 1948, and who want another Nakba. The petition is in Arabic (you can use google translate) and is open to people who live in our region and Palestinians/Arabs (especially Christians) who live in exile. Please sign and pass along this link click here. Unfortunately the Palestinian Authority (police, internal security, and intelligence services) illegally held us up and prevented us from going up to the Nativity square to do a peaceful protest click here.

The Christmas message from Bethlehem was poignant: A nativity square with an art installation showing Christmas under the rubble. Many sad and anxious faces but the hope and light of Christmas shines through because Jesus did bringa message of peace and we will have peace: in our hearts first then in the world.

Children sing for the children of Gaza tu.be/ZsEbIVJy0Gg

Something to cheer your spirits during these dark times, as Eight Palestine Action defendants were acquitted of their targeting of Elbit Systems. Read the story below from the Morning Star click here.

Another thing to cheer is that many countries the US claimed will support it in a "coalition" to protect Israeli owned or Israeli bound ships from using the Red Sea to suport genocide have announced they will not support. The US also declared it does not have enough naval ships to cover the huge area that now extends to the Indian ocean. This is even without Iran getting into the fray. see wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Prosperity_Guardian.

An Israeli soldier describes the state of affairs for their military tu.be/CksatWakte0.

Chris Hedges on the Death of Israel: Settler colonial states have a terminal shelf life. Israel is no exception ishedges.substack.com/p/the-death-of-israel.

Israeli Plans to Pump Seawater into Alleged Tunnels under Gaza Could Render it Uninhabitable and Destroy Historical Cultural Heritage Sites .alhaq.org/advocacy/22394.html.

Peace requires confrontation with Israel click here.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive especially in this season.

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH.

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact EditorContact Editor
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Disinformed about the Disinformation Governance Board? Call Chertoff!

The Great Reset: Masters of the Universe are going to make it all ok

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Abrogation

COVID19 Solved! "If we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." - DJT

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
Editor
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 6 fans, 137 articles, 2 quicklinks, 274 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"What becomes possible, soon becomes necessary: invention is the mother of necessity"
       -- Peter Barus

Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We hear about mercenaries from France and Italy fighting alongside the IDF. The murders are recorded and uploaded and increasingly brutal, hateful, pointblank.

Perhaps it isn't anything new. Maybe it's just that billions of people are aware of it, where before only the victims and the perpetrators knew. And maybe the perpetrators, by which I mean my government, both parties, is up to speed with the tech, but has not got their heads around the sheer scale of connectedness now beginning to unite humanity.

There must come a critical point. A moment when the people doing so much killing feel something funny, and turn around to see what the attention of several billion people really is. We'll know when that happens, because they will have to change behavior, and don't know how.

Otherwise, Gaza will have been a beta test of something that will be turned against some new target. Because it is our economy now. And "Growth" is everything to the investors.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 25, 2023 at 7:35:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend