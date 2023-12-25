[HumanRights] Good news, actions, and Christmas

While Palestinian church leaders wrote good position papers on Gaza (thank you) and we circulated those before, 500 people signed signed a petition over just a few hours today demanding boycott of those church leaders who met with the Israeli genocidal regime president (a president who said there are no civilians in the Gaza strip and we act accordingly), whose father participated in the ethnic cleansing in 1948, and who want another Nakba. The petition is in Arabic (you can use google translate) and is open to people who live in our region and Palestinians/Arabs (especially Christians) who live in exile. Please sign and pass along this link click here. Unfortunately the Palestinian Authority (police, internal security, and intelligence services) illegally held us up and prevented us from going up to the Nativity square to do a peaceful protest click here.

The Christmas message from Bethlehem was poignant: A nativity square with an art installation showing Christmas under the rubble. Many sad and anxious faces but the hope and light of Christmas shines through because Jesus did bringa message of peace and we will have peace: in our hearts first then in the world.

Children sing for the children of Gaza tu.be/ZsEbIVJy0Gg

Something to cheer your spirits during these dark times, as Eight Palestine Action defendants were acquitted of their targeting of Elbit Systems. Read the story below from the Morning Star click here.

Another thing to cheer is that many countries the US claimed will support it in a "coalition" to protect Israeli owned or Israeli bound ships from using the Red Sea to suport genocide have announced they will not support. The US also declared it does not have enough naval ships to cover the huge area that now extends to the Indian ocean. This is even without Iran getting into the fray. see wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Prosperity_Guardian.

An Israeli soldier describes the state of affairs for their military tu.be/CksatWakte0.

Chris Hedges on the Death of Israel: Settler colonial states have a terminal shelf life. Israel is no exception ishedges.substack.com/p/the-death-of-israel.

Israeli Plans to Pump Seawater into Alleged Tunnels under Gaza Could Render it Uninhabitable and Destroy Historical Cultural Heritage Sites .alhaq.org/advocacy/22394.html.

Peace requires confrontation with Israel click here.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive especially in this season.

