[HumanRights] Getting close to end the genocide? International court of Justice and actions

The opening session at the International Court of Justice with excellent initial presentations from the South African Delegation of expert Judges (of various backgrounds): Video (4 hours) tv.un.org/en/asset/k11/k11gf661b3 Case before the ICJ (84 pages) .icj-cij.org/index.php/node/203394

BRIEF ANALYSIS: The brilliant presentation by the South African Team is a very, very strong case in my opinion and the opinion of non-engaged global legal experts (and anyone who have seen the genocide unfold live). The body of evidence to be presented is overwhelming and it connects so many statements of intent to genocide from all high level officials of the Israeli government with actions on the ground. For example "Defense minister" saying we will starve them and deny water and medicine for 2.3 million with actual execution. Video of Netanyahu addressing soldiers and invoking Amalek (biblical enemy that Israelites were told by God to kill all their women and Children) is paired with videos of soldiers bragging about killing women and children and also invoking "Amalek". Eight South African judges are great minds and the evidence is overwhelming.

I do not underestimate Zionist legal team led by Justice Barak and including dozens of lawyers to find some loopholes & exaggerate them. They cannot say this but I can: the lead of the Israeli team himself (Aharon Barak) was head of the Israeli High Court that ruled against international law and even refused to force implementation of its own rulings (e.g. that called on Israeli army to allow the return of the villagers of Icrit in the Galillee). He also holds racist views and expressed them (but again this does not need to be brought up), the case has overwhelming merit. But more importantly the ICJ was pressured politically before and there is now I am sure a frenzy of pressure on each of the governments of the judges and the judges themselves especially by the US which shielded Israel for decades from International law and should be on trial with Israel). That is why other countries, the Islamic resistance forces, Fatah/the Palestinian Authority (whose foreign ministry was not doing enough and should have done much more and restructure and remove all corrupt ambassadors and promote ambassadors like Husam Zomlot), media sites, and ALL people of conscience should do more physical support, cosponsor, collate documents, videos, and material to support bringing to justice the criminal regime members not just at ICJ but globally. That is why we need to write to governments to pressure them not to succumb to Zionist lobbies and to use this opportunity to save Israel from itself. If they love Israel, they should allow case to be judged neutrally based on the overwhelming body of evidence and not flex muscles which if they (God Forbid) succeed would mean the end of International law and the "might-makes-right" becomes the rule for everyone. Racism/Zionism will lose either way but the military might will be much worse (no winners in wars). Lastly I think those who supported the genocide should be tried. Incidentally even without genocide charge sticking (this may take months), Biden and Blinken and other US officials CAN AND SHOULD BE TRIED for violating US law: The Leahy Law, the Foreign assaistance act; the Arms Export Control Act, the Conventional Arms Transfer Policy (NSM-18 of Feb. 2023), The US War Crimes Act of 1996; and international treaties and conventions which were adopted by the US and thus become national law (e.g. Geneva Convention, Convention against Racial Discrimination and Apartheid). Need lawyers to pursue. Please help.

I know this is already long, but three relevant PROPHETIC quotes:

"If the state of Israel aspires to perceive itself as a democracy, it should abandon once and for all, any legal and ideological foundation of religious, ethnic, and demographic discrimination. The state of Israel should strive to become the state of all its citizens. We call for the annulment of all laws that make Israel an apartheid state, including the Jewish law of return in its present form" (Israeli artists' Declaration, 2002).

"We came and turned the native Arabs into tragic refugees. And still we have to slander and malign them, to besmirch their name. Instead of being deeply ashamed of what we did and trying to undo some of the evil we committed...we justify our terrible acts and even attempt to glorify them" Nathan Chofshi, Jewish Newsletter, New York, 9 February 1959, cited in Erskine Childers, 'The Other Exodus' in Spectator, London, 12 May 1961

"I should much rather see reasonable agreement with the Arabs on the basis of living together in peace than the creation of a Jewish state. Apart from practical consideration, my awareness of the essential nature of Judaism resists the idea of a Jewish state with borders, an army, and a measure of temporal power no matter how modest. I am afraid of the inner damage Judaism will sustain, especially from the development of a narrow nationalism within our own ranks, against which we have already had to fight strongly, even without a Jewish state."Albert Einstein, on April 17, 1938, in a speech at the Commodore Hotel in New York City.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

