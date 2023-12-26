[HumanRights] 80 days in numbers, just five personal victim stories and five of hope

80 days in numbers, just five personal victim stories and five of hope [Note: thank you for the 1000+ Palestinian and Western Asian Christians who signed the statement (in Arabic): click here ]

80 days on the genocide in numbers (a world record in conflict) and just five victim stories so that you see we are not mere numbers and five inspirung stories. In 80 days! 1,745 massacres >28,000 martyrs and missing persons. (1.2% of Gazan population) 20,674 martyrs who arrived in hospitals (issued death certificates). 8,500 child martyrs and 6,300 female martyrs. 54,536 injured (2.4% of Gaza population) most can't be treated 311 martyrs of medical staff; 40 Civil Defense first responders. 103 martyred journalists, Over 5000 kidnapped by Israel: including101 health-care workers, 9 journalists, over 40 professors. Essentially all 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip displaced from their homes and being starved 475,000 infected with infectious diseases as a result of displacement and lack of clean water/sanitation 58,000 Tonnes of high explosives used (equivalent to two nuclear bombs) 65,000 housing units were completely destroyed by the occupation. 26 government headquarters destroyed by the occupation. 92 schools and universities were completely destroyed by the occupation. 285 schools and universities were partially destroyed by the occupation. 115 mosques completely destroyed, 200 mosques partially destroyed by the occupation. 3 Churches targeted and destroyed by the occupation. 290,000 housing units partially destroyed by the occupation. 27 of 35 hospitals taken out of service by the out of service and the 8 remaining have run out of most medical supplies and thus essentially offer only first aid 53 other health centers that the occupation took out of service and 140 health institutions damaged 102 Ambulances completely destroyed by the occupation.

[Killed and injured now 3.6% of population proportionally equivalent to 12.6 million US citizens! And 230 cargo planes and 20 ships loaded with weapons delivered to Israel from the USA in those same 80 days (Yediot Aharonot)]

Five VICTIM STORIES to illustrate that victims are not just numbers. They are people like you and me each with a story and a face and a heart.

1) Nabila Nofel was six days old when she was killed in her home with many members of her family. She is one of dozens of babies whose death certificate was issued before her birth certificate and one of hundreds of babies killed click here

2) Khaled Nabheen- a video of him hugging his murdered granddaughter whom he used to call "Rouh Rouhi" (Soul of my Soul): iancenews.com/khalid-and-reem-the-soul-of-my-soul/ Khaleds message to the world: tu.be/1CCKhArVvEo?si=TP2D0EwXUAEZpeY3 Khaled helps injured in hospital after losing his grandchildren: click here

3) Wael Adahdouh learned of his family's killing while reporting on the bombing live in Gaza: click here

click here Wael and his cameraman were injured while reporting on the targeting of a UN school. His camera man (Samer Abu Daqqa) stayed bleeding on the ground for hours and died: click here Here is a message from the son of the Camera man .facebook.com/reel/638215271622335

3) Israeli sniper kills two Palestinian christian women: mother and daughter Nahida and Samar click here click here .youtube.com/watch?v=Otw-1JQsP2g .youtube.com/watch?v=IrMRDHXEbss

4) Refaat Alareer: Palestinian Poet, Teacher, and Martyr. Founder of the writers collective, We Are Not Numbers, a group of journalists and students that tell stories of Gaza .commondreams.org/news/refaat-alareer .commondreams.org/opinion/refaat-alareer-poet-gaza click here

5) Female Gazan karate champion loses leg in Israeli strike: Palestinian Nagham Abu Samra defied social norms. She will remain a champion. click here click here vda-en.com/world/2023/12/26/239492.html (her father speaks about her need for better medical care not available in Gaza)

And FIVE UPLIFTING STORIES (from hundreds of thousands)

1) Ahmed Alghariz, Karim Azzam and the Camp Breakers Dance: The Camp Breakerz Crew were teaching and performing in Gaza only to get trapped by the fighting. Since then they have continued to entertain children who have been displaced by airstrikes click here tu.be/OFNwr9r3GZM?si=M-xbpgm0FodLw-sM

2) An Egyptian teenager makes (or discovers?) a hole in the wall and delivers 1000 loaves of bread to starving in Rafah. .facebook.com/reel/668065172182962

3) two nuns, twin sisters remain in Gaza to help those in need click here

4) Raeq Hajjaj: This could be my last report from Gaza click here

5) Yazan Fardous, 13 year old volunteer in Gaza click here

I end with two girls telling their stories because I wanted to include her but she fits both categories above (sadness and resilience/strength/sumud): click here .facebook.com/reel/188635464321156

As reverend Munther Isaac said: We Palestinians will get through this. Will those who are silent now around the world or abetting the genocide live through it? see his Bethlehem Church service on Christmas Eve here: .youtube.com/watch?v=l75yhhAAPt0

I am confident that we will get through this test and as in the civil rights movement we say: We shall overcome someday. We just hope more join us and make the day come sooner than later. Be part of this struggle.

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH