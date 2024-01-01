Human Rights Pledge for 2024

Dear friends and colleagues

We at the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University (PalestineNature.org) wish you all the best in 2024 and most of all we wish that this year brings an end to the genocide/carnage of our people, to bring freedom to suffering people everywhere (Palestine, Western Sahara, Rohingya in Myanmar, Sudan, Yemen), and to value and protect our planet earth. We wish for the transition to a new world order with least possible suffering and maximum sustainability. We wish for the new order to empower the people, end the "might make right" philosophy, reduce the huge inequality and racism that infects humanity, and we get closer to living in harmony with nature. May justice which brings peace prevail and all living things be maximally protected.

We will get you our (palestinenature.org) annual report later this month to see how we (volunteers, donors, staff) worked tirelessly in 2023 to achieve sustainable human and natural communities. In 2-3 months, we will also have a booklet of our collective (staff and volunteer) past achievements and plans for the years ahead as we celebrate our 10th year (in June 2024). I and Jessie volunteer full time (7 days a week, 15-17 hours per day with no vacations). Thus, like others here we try to reflect on achievements in 2023 (with help from others), challenges encountered, and plan for 2024. We also ask for your collaboration to do even more together. Here is what I wrote on this last night for my own plans.

2023 PERSONAL ACHIEVEMENTS (WITH SUPPORT FROM AMAZING PEOPLE)

1) Published 12 research papers and helped in five others published from museum, Total 17 publications in diverse areas (list below)

2) Published 5 articles and was interviewed for several others (all not peer reviewed)

3) Was interviewed (audio or video) over 110 times this year

4) Successful trip to London, UAE, US and Qatar (research, networking, fundraising)

5) Fundraising: submitted for 6 grants, two got funded, two rejected and two are pending

6) Project oversight: Completed one 3.5 year project (EU) and oversaw development of seven ongoing projects including new renovation and building (ASHA and Masri Foundation funded-- most work here), Environmental DNA (Royal Society), genetic resources of plants (GGI/BGCI), wetland conservation (CEPF/Birdlife), Clearing house mechanism (EQA/Belgium) & Children education (Cremisan & Probst projects)

7) Gave >110 talks to audiences both online and in person to visiting delegations and during travels

8) From 18 November started a weekly online meeting about situation of Palestine

9) Volunteer work oversight including monthly staff and volunteer meeting

10) Work in garden (average 3-4 hours weekly especially Saturday/Sunday/holidays)

11) Administrative structure and operations of the institute and its different sections and departments (see palestinenature.org) including implementation of new structure, staff and BU meetings etc

12) Higher education: a) new bachelor program in biodiversity and sustainability program, b) teaching MSc level advanced molecular biology at AAUP, c) supervised several master students both in biology and tourism.

13) Conservation: Led in the National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity, The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, and the new Protected Area Network. All adopted by government and shape or work.

14) Developed a data base of environmental impact on the environment

15) Cytogenetics work: 257 patient cases in 2023 16) CIVIC ENGAGEMENT: a) Engaged tens of thousands via regular emails including since early October on Gaza situation (>300 hours on issues like digest of information, writing emails 3-4 times/week), b) As Bethlehem Rotary president the work including over 100 hours including dealing with Rotary mixed messages on Gaza; c) added over 3000 new emails of people met/engaged (now >55,000 receive emails), d) work with Hassan Mustapha Center, e) One Democratic State group...etc

CHALLENGES FACED With support from amazing staff and volunteers, I achieved more than I expected/planned in 2023 in all areas as noted above except two:

1) fundraising,

2) lag on my two books. Also as usual, some things became less of a priority and others gained importance> For example I worked hard on research relating to impact of war on the environment in the third quarter of 2023 (unanticipated but essential). 2023 main challenges include restrictions on movement and work (from the Israeli occupation), threats received (including death threats), difficulties for friends and relatives economically here and in Gaza, the trauma of Gaza, loss of my mother, and lack of time and difficulty being patient with development of others around me. Also being more forgiving of my shortcomings. Sometimes we need more action and less time spent trying to convince racists/Zionists of the folly of their way. I think we can do better and there are opportunities for improvement in efficiency and better utilization of volunteers.

PLEDGE : Do not look away from suffering..Channel anger into positive energy.... have joyful participation in the sorrows of this world... works smarter and harder...Simplify things...follow conscience... Stay Human

PLANS FOR 2024 (PRIORITIZED)

1) Research: a) Publish two research papers and two articles per month (our to do sections of the SOPM and research file has a list of research priorities), b) One book submitted (hopefully two depending on help in the other tasks)

2) Fundraising and friends making (related): a) Organize successful trips to Australia, New Zealand, one other country; b) submit 6 grant proposals (with Rami), c) PR campaign to increase individual donations 30% over 2023 (pending better political circumstances)

3) Education/Exhibits: a) Develop exhibits for the new museum and implement half of them, b) Develop Diploma and BISU program (>100 hours)

4) Administration: a) Complete writing booklet and maximize leverage and action in 10th year anniversary to grow institution b) Develop myself and develop staff & personal assistant and better utilize non-resident volunteers to ensure continuity/growth of PIBS (efficiency, time utilization, capacity).

5) Projects & Consultancies: seven projects and two consultancies work (minimum 20 hours a week).

6) Give 50 workshops/seminars (maybe give up formal course teaching): average 3 hours/per week

7) Continue civic engagement but emphasize ODS

8) Cytogenetic and Molecular labs (Reem to guide on any development). 400 cases?

9) a) Spend minimum 4 hours a week garden work (excercize), b) minimum 5-6 hours a week for personal growth (reading books, attending development seminars), c) minimum 5 hours a week to help others (and donating to needy people)

10) Read 20 books (I have a list)

Again these are my own plans but other staff and volunteers at the institute (palestinenature.org) will do much more. We discuss these plans in our annual retreat this coming Thursday. You will then hear more about collective achievements and plans. We thank those of you whose help and partnership made this possible. Pease contact us if you can help in anyway (in kind donations, volunteer time, cash contribution to the institute etc).

Here are research papers 2023

Qumsiyeh, M.B., R. Bassous-Ghattas, E.N. Handal, M. Abusarhan, M.H. Najajreh, I.M. Albaradeyeh 2023. Biodiversity Conservation of a new protected area Al-Arqoub, South Jerusalem Hills, Palestine. Parks, 29:33-42.

Qumsiyeh, MB. 2023. Developing Institutions that Serve National Goals: Case Study of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability.. Al-Quds Journal for Natural Sciences, 1(3):6-10

Qumsiyeh, MB and B. Al-Sheikh. 2023. Flora and Conservation Issues in Two Protected Areas in Palestine: Wadi Al-Zarqa Al-Ulwi and Wadi Qana. Diversity 15, no. 2: 142. part of the Special Issue Ecology, Conservation and Restoration of Plant Species", .

Amr, Z., E.N. Handal, M. Abu Serhan, M.B. Qumsiyeh, R. Bani Hani, and D.A. Warrell. 2023 Epidemiology of scorpion stings in the West Bank, Occupied Palestinian Territory. Eastern Mediterranean Health Journal. 29(12):937-943.

Qumsiyeh, M.B.. D. Husein, N. Boulad, I.M. Albaradeya, M. Mahasnah, M. Abusirhan, M. Najajrah, Banan Al-Shaikh, Elias N. Handal, and Zuhair S. Amr (2023) Updating and Enhancing the Protected Areas Network of the State of Palestine: A step Towards Biodiversity Conservation. Parks Journal 29: 107-118.

Qumsiyeh, MB 2023 Environmental Injustice in the West Bank (Occupied Palestine). Land Research Center, 262 pp.

Qumsiyeh, MB. 2023. Settling Nature: The Conservation Regime in Palestine-Israel By Irus Braverman, University of Minnesota Press, 2023, paperback, 362 pp. MEB $35. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs, pp. 65-66

Qumsiyeh M.B. and H. Clauer. 2023 Weaponizing Israeli National Parks to ethnically cleanse Palestinians. Palestine Israel Journal. Vol 3/4 click here

Hassouna, S., 2023. Cultivating biodiverse futures at the (postcolonial) botanical garden. Transactions of the Institute of British Geographers.00:1-16. -ibg.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1111/tran.12639

Adawi, Shadi., Handal. E., Romdhane, M. and Hmida, L. 2023. Contribution to the Occurrence of the Blackfly (Diptera:Similiidae) in the Palestinian Territories, West Bank. International Journal of Tropical Disease & Health, 44(17): 20-26.

Handal, E.N., Adawi, Sh., Gedeon, J., and Amr, Z. 2023. Notes on The Current Status of Freshwater Snails Fauna of The Palestinian Territories (West Bank). Folia Malacologica, 31(2): 9299.

Handal, E.N., Al-Shomali, S.L. and Amr, Z.S. 2023 Trade in exotic birds in the West Bank, Palestinian Territories. Sandgrouse 45: 196-204.

Benyei, P., A. Skarlatidou, D. Argyriou, R. Hall, I. Theilade, N. Turreira-Garca, D.F. Latreche, A. Albert, D.N. Berger, M. Cartr-Sabat, J. H. Chang et al. 2022. Challenges, Strategies and Impacts of doing Citizen Science with Marginalised and Indigenous Communities: reflections from project coordinators. Citizen Science: Theory and Practice 8(1): 21, pp. 115

Khalifah C. and MB Qumsiyeh 2023 How the colonizers are also mentally colonized: An Israeli-Palestinian Example. In press

Gideon, J.G. and MB Qumsiyeh. 2023 New Floral Records in the Area of South Jerusalem Hills, Palestine. Jordan Journal of Natural History. In press

Allombert, C. and MB Qumsiyeh. Israeli designation of Nature Reserves: A tool of colonization. In press =================

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine