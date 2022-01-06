 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/6/22

Hub Arkush is Right - Unvaccinated Aaron Rodgers is a Jerk and No MVP

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   9 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 4
Message Anthony Wade
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

Aaron Rodgers acknowledges the crowd
Aaron Rodgers acknowledges the crowd
(Image by Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent)   Details   DMCA

The ongoing American war with utter stupidity entered the sports arena again yesterday as a Chicago journalist admitted he would not be voting for Aaron Rodgers because he was a jerk. Rodgers promptly responded in a manner that made it clear the journalist was correct. Granted the timing of this, on January 6th, makes this appear as unimportant but it really is not. It is beyond time that the unvaccinated started paying a price for their ignorance. Even though he has apologized, Hub Arkush was right in his rationale for denying Rodgers his fourth Most Valuable Player Award.

"I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the most valuable player, Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don't think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor (Colts running back) or Cooper Kupp (Rams wide receiver) or maybe even Tom Brady (Buccaneers QB). So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he's not gonna be my choice. Do I think he's gonna win it? Probably. A lot of voters don't approach it the way I do, but others do, who I've spoken to. But one of the ways we get to keep being voters is we're not allowed to say who we are voting for until after the award has been announced. I'm probably pushing the envelope by saying who I'm not voting for. But we're not really supposed to reveal our votes. There are no guidelines. We are told to pick the guy who we think is most valuable to his team. And I don't think it says anywhere, 'strictly on the field,' although I do think he hurt his team on the field by the way he acted off the field." - Hub Arkush

Arkush probably apologized because he wounded the feelings of Rodgers but the words he spoke are 100% correct and I hope that his journalist peers rally around him and deny Rodgers the award. First of all Taylor and Kupp were certainly just as valuable to their teams as Rodgers. That aside, Taylor and Rodgers did not jeopardize the health of their teammates by refusing to be vaccinated and then lying about it. Do not get me wrong. Aaron Rodgers has the "freedom" to be stupid but his right to be stupid should not infringe upon his teammates right to live. As such how in the world can someone who cared so little about the people he plays with, be the most valuable player of those people? He simply cannot be and the message it would send to award him such is that the only thing that makes someone valuable in professional sports is performance. That character does not matter. That how you are as a teammate doesn't matter. That throwing a football is more important than infecting your team with a potentially lethal virus. Did we see contrition from Rodgers at any point this season? Absolutely not. After receiving backlash for telling people he was "immunized" as a way of lying about not being vaccinated, Rodgers offered this self-righteous mea culpa:

I acknowledge am a role model to a lot of people. I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility. I'm an athlete, not an activist. I'm going to get back to doing what I do best and that's playing ball. I shared my opinion and it wasn't one that was come to frivolously. It involved a lot of studying and what I felt like was the best interest of my body. But further comments, I am going to keep between myself and my doctors, I don't have any further comments about any of those things after this interview." - Aaron Rodgers

Yeah, sorry but that does not cut it. Some people might have found misleading? That is not taking full responsibility at all because it retains the lie. Rodgers was not just misleading. When asked about his status, he would tell people that he was "immunized" when he knew damn well he was not. Then after this non-apology he basically doubles down with his insane, anti-vax nonsense about studying and deciding that a life saving vaccine is not in the best interest of "his body" further misinforming those who might look up to him. As for Rodgers response to Arkush?

"He's a bum. I think he's an absolute bum. You don't know me. I don't know who he is. Nobody knew who he was probably until yesterday's comments. In my opinion, [the NFL] should exclude future votes [from Arkush]. His problem isn't with me being a bad guy or the biggest jerk in the league. ... His problem is I'm not vaccinated. Maybe just for this season make it the Most Vaccinated Player." - Aaron Rodgers

What a self-entitled jerk. Just because Arkush does not have the national spotlight the way Rodgers does that does not make him less than. Celebrity should come with some civic responsibility. Arkush is a 68-year-old sports journalist. The people in Chicago sure knew who he was before this nonsense. The more disturbing thing about these comments however is that Rodgers still does not get it. We do know him now. We know that in August when asked about his vaccine status he lied. He lied to the press, the public, the fan base, his teammates and the rest of the league. Then he contracted COVID, what a shock, during the season and had to miss a game. His team managed seven points that game and took one of their three losses. That was when the truth came out that he had never been vaccinated at all. He thought it was cute to lie about being "immunized" to his teammates and opponents for months.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Anthony Wade Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Anthony Wade, a contributing writer to opednews.com, is dedicated to educating the populace to the lies and abuses of the government. He is a 53-year-old independent writer from New York with political commentary articles seen on multiple (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Preparing the Cover Story for the Theft of the Election

Sarah Palin, A Wolf in Moose Clothing

Hate and Hypocrisy Pays Well  The Rush Limbaugh Payoff

Birth of the Red-Letter Christian Movement

First They Came For the Soda"

Recognizing Glenn Beck's Religion

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

7 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments  Post Comment

Anthony Wade

Become a Fan
Author 4
(Member since Jun 30, 2005), 9 fans, 205 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1136 comments, 44 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Please Comment

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 6:54:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 41 quicklinks, 4463 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The basis of the article is factually void. Forget the criminal big pharna such as J&J mining asbestos for parents to fluffily powder their babies and themselves, Google big pharma fines. Why would anyone want to trust the word of a firm that doesn't give a sh*t whether they kill you or not? As for Rodgers his immune system protects him not only against the variants that are 90% similar and unlike the toxic spike protein which is engineered to trick its way past your immune defenses, the body's natural immunity protects against the entire virus not just against the spike which is apparently has the ability to "wake up" viruses that your immune system had once put to sleep. Go outside, breathe a bit more and if some knuckle dragging troglodyke says that you are killing grandma by not wearing a mask, have it for dinner.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 at 9:49:56 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (7+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 22, 2008), 39 fans, 72 articles, 611 quicklinks, 6762 comments, 48 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Hey, Shad. Where have you been hiding lately? Miss you.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 7:57:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 17 fans, 44 articles, 29 quicklinks, 3061 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Sure. You want comments, I would be glad to comment. I think this will be one of my best comments ever.

The basis of the article is factually void. Forget the criminal big pharna such as J&J mining asbestos for parents to fluffily powder their babies and themselves, Google big pharma fines. Why would anyone want to trust the word of a firm that doesn't give a sh*t whether they kill you or not? As for Rodgers his immune system protects him not only against the variants that are 90% similar and unlike the toxic spike protein which is engineered to trick its way past your immune defenses, the body's natural immunity protects against the entire virus not just against the spike which is apparently has the ability to "wake up" viruses that your immune system had once put to sleep. Go outside, breathe a bit more and if some knuckle dragging troglodyke says that you are killing grandma by not wearing a mask, have it for dinner.

Anthony, you must be a Chicago Bear's fan. And by the way, your photo of Aaron Rodgers shows that he is a Freemason.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 12:52:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 17 fans, 44 articles, 29 quicklinks, 3061 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

Shad, I came back and reread our two comments and it has to be the most remarkable coincidence ever! My comment is exactly, word-for-word, the same as your comment. It blows my mind. It can only be explained away as being an extremely remarkable coincidence, or, as being a prime example of how great minds think alike. Shad, which do you think it is? :)

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 4:47:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 121 articles, 4738 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

I feel sorry for you, Anthony.

Maybe Aaron Rodgers won't get the MVP award. But he deserves the MVC ... Most Valuable Citizen.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 2:04:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 22, 2008), 39 fans, 72 articles, 611 quicklinks, 6762 comments, 48 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

First, commenting this reporter did show he is not qualified to determine who is a most valuable player, with the operative word being "player". His comment reveals he may be too immature to be in a position that allows him to cast a vote on anything as it is proven Rodgers has beat the team he reports for year after year, which by the way should show Rodgers is a top player and should be considered for most valuable but this "hack" goes on admit his main concern is because Rodgers isn't "vaccinated". Again, this has nothing to do with being a player but because Rodgers didn't put his body at risk by consenting to have this "gene therapy" (it is not a vaccine) inserted into his system that should rule him out of the competition. Again, immaturity and inability to reason should rule out this hack from making any knowledgeable decision as he prematurely agreed to take part in this gene therapy experiment without knowing of any of the pros and cons, only the word of our government and when is the last time they have told us the truth?

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 7:56:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 9 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2794 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

What a creepy article. It pretty much says that if one finds merit in the Geneva Conventions forbidding coerced or forced medical experimentation, one is an unworthy athlete. I cannot make that add up, and am chagrined at how irrational and toxic the media propaganda stream has become. I am disappointed at how incredibly stupid the mainstream public has become to eat, swallow and wallow in that crap.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 1:49:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 1423 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Anthony,you must be a glutton for punishment to post such an article on OPED news. OPED news is a haven for anti-vaxxers.

I'm scheduled for my booster soon. I was supposed to be dead by now according to the anti-vaxxers, but I'm still here. You can't reason with them.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 5:44:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 