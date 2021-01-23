 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 1/23/21

Huawei CFO Meng Landed in Canada, Perry Mason Isn't Her Lawyer Nor in His Mythical Rule of Law.

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 10687
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jeff J. Brown
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)

CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND
CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND
(Image by Jeff J. Brown)   Details   DMCA

Note before starting: this is Number Two of a four-part expose' covering Meng Wanzhou and Huawei. Here is the first one,

Explosive expose' blows the cover off Huawei Meng Wanzhou's 2018 sting operation in Vancouver, Canada: The truth and consequences of connecting the dots.

China Rising Radio Sinoland· Huawei CFO Meng Landed in Canada, Perry Mason Isn't Her Lawyer Nor in His Mythical Rule of Law.

Summary: For full text, photos and links go to CHINA RISING RADIO SINOLAND

Meng Wanzhou is unfortunately caught in the vortex of a perfect geopolitical, imperial storm. Her fate will be decided in the final extradition hearing this spring, projected to be wrapped up in May 2021. This is where her team will present and argue the three remaining claims of abuse of power left in their legal quiver.

Unless of course, Justice Holmes, in subsequent, interim court rulings, peremptorily throws more claims out.

1. Canada's Extradition Act is a mockery of fairness and truth, almost guaranteeing the defendant being shipped off, unless the most unimaginable abuses of process can be exposed, and even that is far from any assurances for the person arrested.

2. Section 5.'s Exclusions of Canada's Principles of Disclosure negates any meaningful discovery of evidence for the defense. No wonder Meng's lawyers are fighting with all arms tied behind their backs.

3. Meng's Vancouver Airport apprehension on 1 December 2018 was clearly a travesty of justice. This is her abuse of process #1 and has not yet been ruled on Justice Holmes.

4. Meng's extradition is manifestly a case of double criminality, which is her abuse of process #2. Judge Holmes had to gin up some really egregious legalese to deny this claim.

5. Of course, her capture/kidnapping was and still is very political, in the USA's failed hopes to get Meng to sing, its quest to compromise Huawei and diminish China Tech's unstoppable success. This abuse of process #3 has yet to be ruled on by the B.C. Supreme Court.

6. Meng's abuse of process #4, that the circumstances of her arrest and extradition trial are contrary to common international law has not been ruled on yet. Be that as it may, Western empire making a mockery of global justice since at least the postwar period, not to mention 500 years of gangster colonialism, normalizes and banalizes terrible, criminal precedents of exceptionalism and extraterritoriality.

7. Meng's CBSA and RCMP court hearing testimonies expose Canada's medieval, Kafkaesque mockery of justice, while ripping the death mask off the West's mythical "rule of law".

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Jeff J. Brown Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Sixteen years on the streets, living and working with the people of China: Jeff J. Brown is the author of 44 Days (2013) and Doctor Write Read's Treasure Trove to Great English (2015). In 2016 Punto Press released China (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

MH370, Chinese Cyberwar Geniuses and the Long Arm of Western Empire

Biohazard Waste Boxes Found Buried Inside Evacuated US Consulate in Wuhan

Operation Rescue Russia and a big "F.U." to Eurangloland

A 44 Days Reality Map: If China Were the USA" China in the Americas

The Skinny on Hong Kong's Occupy Central Movement

Behind the Great Western Firewall Is the Ugly Truth

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 