Huawei CFO Meng Landed in Canada, Perry Mason Isn't Her Lawyer Nor in His Mythical Rule of Law.

Explosive expose' blows the cover off Huawei Meng Wanzhou's 2018 sting operation in Vancouver, Canada: The truth and consequences of connecting the dots.

Meng Wanzhou is unfortunately caught in the vortex of a perfect geopolitical, imperial storm. Her fate will be decided in the final extradition hearing this spring, projected to be wrapped up in May 2021. This is where her team will present and argue the three remaining claims of abuse of power left in their legal quiver.

Unless of course, Justice Holmes, in subsequent, interim court rulings, peremptorily throws more claims out.

1. Canada's Extradition Act is a mockery of fairness and truth, almost guaranteeing the defendant being shipped off, unless the most unimaginable abuses of process can be exposed, and even that is far from any assurances for the person arrested.

2. Section 5.'s Exclusions of Canada's Principles of Disclosure negates any meaningful discovery of evidence for the defense. No wonder Meng's lawyers are fighting with all arms tied behind their backs.

3. Meng's Vancouver Airport apprehension on 1 December 2018 was clearly a travesty of justice. This is her abuse of process #1 and has not yet been ruled on Justice Holmes.

4. Meng's extradition is manifestly a case of double criminality, which is her abuse of process #2. Judge Holmes had to gin up some really egregious legalese to deny this claim.

5. Of course, her capture/kidnapping was and still is very political, in the USA's failed hopes to get Meng to sing, its quest to compromise Huawei and diminish China Tech's unstoppable success. This abuse of process #3 has yet to be ruled on by the B.C. Supreme Court.

6. Meng's abuse of process #4, that the circumstances of her arrest and extradition trial are contrary to common international law has not been ruled on yet. Be that as it may, Western empire making a mockery of global justice since at least the postwar period, not to mention 500 years of gangster colonialism, normalizes and banalizes terrible, criminal precedents of exceptionalism and extraterritoriality.

7. Meng's CBSA and RCMP court hearing testimonies expose Canada's medieval, Kafkaesque mockery of justice, while ripping the death mask off the West's mythical "rule of law".

