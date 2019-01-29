 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Howard Schultz For President!!!?!

By       Message Harold Novikoff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 92139
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Starbucks
Starbucks
(Image by Themeisle)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Pardon my ignorance, but I never heard of Howard Schultz before his appearance on 60 minutes stating that he is considering running for president in 2020 as an independent. I must confess that he made a very favorable impression, based on his treatment of Starbuck employees and his contentious critique of the Trump administration. I would give serious evaluation of his candidacy, even though it would compete with the progressive Democratic candidates. Being a billionaire should not automatically disqualify a person to be president. The voters must do their own research.

I must confess that I did vote for Ralph Nader in 2000, when his third-party candidacy was blamed for allowing the devastating Bush II era to begin. And I voted for Jill Stein in 2016, although she didn't garner enough votes to change the results.

There does remain a hint of a grand conspiracy by the billionaire neoconservatives that Schultz, despite all his attractiveness, is a sham candidate to act as the Ralph Nader candidacy of the 2020 elections to counter the rising influence of the progressive democrats. If he were a true progressive, wouldn't he want want to join the party and bring new blood into Congress as well?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Veteran, retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member


Harold Novikoff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Wild Fires

The Motive Behind Global-Warming Denial

Is Democracy Obsolete?

Dark Matters: The Science/Industrial Complex

High Crime in the U.S. Senate

The Lost Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 