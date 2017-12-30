- Advertisement -



Regarding Dean's Morning Joe comments that "old Democrats should 'GET THE HELL OUT.'" Was Gandhi or Nelson Mandela too old to achieve what they accomplished? What's next, Howard? Queen Elizabeth should step down? I supported a more idealistic Howard Dean when he ran, but lost respect when he became a blindsiding apparatchik for Hillary. I think this reaction of Dr. Dean's is his way of dealing with the abject failure of the DNC and of his advice in so obliviously backing Hillary, despite her overwhelming and damaging "baggage," which was so harsh that even middle of the road Democrats voted for Trump, and the Liberal Wing went for the Green candidate.

If Dr. Dean can't recognize Sanders' still-growing credibility (or refuses to?), perhaps he is the one who should get the hell out of the Democratic Party. I agree with this: "...start moving up this next generation who are more ... fiscally sane," but rattling off names like Senators Murphy, Gillibrand, and Harris as Presidential material misses the point that hundreds of millions of Americans trust Bernie Sanders and no one else. Dean's choices need more experience to warrant the nomination. By the way, I am turning 70 and not about to get the hell out of the Democratic Party.

For the record, there are many great heads of state that are advanced in years. Going beyond Elizabeth II, there is Beji Caid Essebsi, who became President at 88! Under his stewardship, Tunisia remains the sole Arab spring country to have piloted a course towards democracy and security.

Let's not forget 83 year old Akihito of Japan, although his role is largely ceremonial. He is strongly considering stepping down.

How about Abdul Halim of Kedah of Malaysia at 91? Under a completely unique system maintained since 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as the country's king for five-year terms. The monarch's role is largely ceremonial, since administrative power is vested in the prime minister and parliament.

The longest serving head of state in the world was Bhumibol Adulyadej, King of Thailand, crowned in 1946, who passed away this past year.

There is also Raul Castro. At 85, he has been in charge of Cuba for almost a decade, after the illness and death of his elder brother Fidel. A more conservative personality than Fidel, Raúl served as armed forces minister for almost 50 years, a record.

Two old African leaders left power last year, 93 year old Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, by armed forces coup, and 84 year old Paul Biya of Cameroons, by being voted out.

Until recently, Teodoro Obiang Nguema in Equatorial Guinea, the world's longest-serving president, having ruled for almost 37 years, never won less than 97 percent of the vote in an election. According to the Washington Post, there was a strong international scorn he has faced in recent years caused him to loosen his grip a bit, because he won 93.7 percent when reelected to his sixth term as leader of Equatorial Guinea this year. In 1979, he became President after ousting his own uncle.

As someone who is just about to turn 70, I truly find Dr. Dean's comments to be extremely offensive to older people, in addition to being not just politically oblivious, as well clearly as his own attempt to vitiate and abnegate his headlong support of Hillary, plus the blindsiding effects of the leadership of the Democratic Party.

Maybe they are forgivable as a brash outburst on a morning talk show, but in the final analysis, Dr. Dean's remarks are quite ignore-able; they further consign him to the dust bin of history. It makes me sad to recognize that, because only decade ago, I was one of his strongest and most fervent supporters. He is a bright guy and was a good governor of Vermont, but on this issue, he is out to lunch. I truly don't understand what he has against Bernie Sanders.

For the record, here are the ages when sworn in of America's Presidents, from the Robinson Library:

Theodore Roosevelt 42 years, 10 months, 19 days

