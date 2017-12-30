Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 16 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (16 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Howard Dean is Very Wrong To Tell Democrats over 50 to "Get the Hell Out of the Way"

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/30/17

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)
- Advertisement -


Bernie Makes Moves Hinting At 2020 Run Read More At: politico.com/story /2017/11/27/bernie-sanders-202 0-elections-258160 Support The Show On Patreon: patreon.com/secula rtalk Here's Our Amazon Link: a...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Secular Talk)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Regarding Dean's Morning Joe comments that "old Democrats should 'GET THE HELL OUT.'" Was Gandhi or Nelson Mandela too old to achieve what they accomplished? What's next, Howard? Queen Elizabeth should step down? I supported a more idealistic Howard Dean when he ran, but lost respect when he became a blindsiding apparatchik for Hillary. I think this reaction of Dr. Dean's is his way of dealing with the abject failure of the DNC and of his advice in so obliviously backing Hillary, despite her overwhelming and damaging "baggage," which was so harsh that even middle of the road Democrats voted for Trump, and the Liberal Wing went for the Green candidate.

If Dr. Dean can't recognize Sanders' still-growing credibility (or refuses to?), perhaps he is the one who should get the hell out of the Democratic Party. I agree with this: "...start moving up this next generation who are more ... fiscally sane," but rattling off names like Senators Murphy, Gillibrand, and Harris as Presidential material misses the point that hundreds of millions of Americans trust Bernie Sanders and no one else. Dean's choices need more experience to warrant the nomination. By the way, I am turning 70 and not about to get the hell out of the Democratic Party.

- Advertisement -

For the record, there are many great heads of state that are advanced in years. Going beyond Elizabeth II, there is Beji Caid Essebsi, who became President at 88! Under his stewardship, Tunisia remains the sole Arab spring country to have piloted a course towards democracy and security.

Let's not forget 83 year old Akihito of Japan, although his role is largely ceremonial. He is strongly considering stepping down.

How about Abdul Halim of Kedah of Malaysia at 91? Under a completely unique system maintained since 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as the country's king for five-year terms. The monarch's role is largely ceremonial, since administrative power is vested in the prime minister and parliament.

- Advertisement -

The longest serving head of state in the world was Bhumibol Adulyadej, King of Thailand, crowned in 1946, who passed away this past year.

There is also Raul Castro. At 85, he has been in charge of Cuba for almost a decade, after the illness and death of his elder brother Fidel. A more conservative personality than Fidel, Raúl served as armed forces minister for almost 50 years, a record.

Two old African leaders left power last year, 93 year old Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, by armed forces coup, and 84 year old Paul Biya of Cameroons, by being voted out.

Until recently, Teodoro Obiang Nguema in Equatorial Guinea, the world's longest-serving president, having ruled for almost 37 years, never won less than 97 percent of the vote in an election. According to the Washington Post, there was a strong international scorn he has faced in recent years caused him to loosen his grip a bit, because he won 93.7 percent when reelected to his sixth term as leader of Equatorial Guinea this year. In 1979, he became President after ousting his own uncle.

>>>>>>

As someone who is just about to turn 70, I truly find Dr. Dean's comments to be extremely offensive to older people, in addition to being not just politically oblivious, as well clearly as his own attempt to vitiate and abnegate his headlong support of Hillary, plus the blindsiding effects of the leadership of the Democratic Party.

- Advertisement -

Maybe they are forgivable as a brash outburst on a morning talk show, but in the final analysis, Dr. Dean's remarks are quite ignore-able; they further consign him to the dust bin of history. It makes me sad to recognize that, because only decade ago, I was one of his strongest and most fervent supporters. He is a bright guy and was a good governor of Vermont, but on this issue, he is out to lunch. I truly don't understand what he has against Bernie Sanders.

>>>>>>

For the record, here are the ages when sworn in of America's Presidents, from the Robinson Library:

President Age at Inauguration

Theodore Roosevelt 42 years, 10 months, 19 days

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 260 articles, 10 quicklinks, 2061 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
What do you think? Please comment at length.


This is the segment from the Morning Joe:



Howard Dean: 'My Generation Has Got To Get The Hell Out Of Politics' Former Chairman of the Democrat National Committee (DNC) Howard Dean said it's time for his generation to step aside and .get the hell out of politics. on Thursday on MSNBC, so younger..
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Tea Partier) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 30, 2017 at 1:50:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 