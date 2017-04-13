Refresh  

How to make the U.S. Healthcare System greater than ever before?

Farid Khavari
The U.S. Healthcare System is the only healthcare system in the world that cares about everything else, but the well-being of the regular people and the economy at a very high cost.

Healthcare cost combines "social" and "recurring" costs that does not create wealth, it only transfers wealth and destroys a lot of it during the process of transferring wealth; it must be reduced to a minimum, if not, totally eliminated. Here is the mess:

Obamacare (Insurance-care)

Ryancare (Rich-people-care)

Pharmacy-care (Fleecing-people-care)

Hospital-care (Exploiting-people-care)

Doctor-care (Greed-care)

Lawyer-care (Tort-care)

Medicare (Second-class-care)

Medicaid (Third-class-care)

We need to have a National Healthcare System that is FREE and available to ALL Americans, providing security, just like our National Defense System at no cost to the people. The necessity to create a system like this is not only due to it being the humane thing to do, but for economic reasons as well.

To achieve this goal we need none of the above "cares."

We need to build "productivity-inducing" and "cost-cutting" Super-Clinics throughout the United States to provide affordable, first-class quality healthcare to all Americans at drastically reduced cost; presently our healthcare delivery system is obsolete--they are inefficient, too costly and corrupt. The current system is not sustainable and will collapse, much less become affordable and accessible to all Americans.

Create productivity-inducing and cost-cutting Super-Clinics and we will be able to provide world-class quality healthcare to all Americans and yet, cut the U.S. Healthcare cost by $2,000 per person annually.

Healthcare costs must be tamed in order to create competitive manufacturing in the U.S.

Since healthcare costs compound throughout the stages of production, runaway healthcare costs are the biggest handicap for bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. and/or creating new ones. As a result of it, U.S.-made products become too expensive and cannot compete.

 

http://www.khavariforgovernor.com

Farid A. Khavari, Ph.D., is a noted economist and independent candidate for Florida governor in 2014. He is the author of 10 books including Environomics: the Economics of Environmentally Safe Prosperity (1993) and Toward a Zero Cost Economy (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

