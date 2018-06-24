 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

How to explain to Right Wing family/friend Trump tax cut scam screwed them (VIDEO)

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/24/18

Author 504047
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

(Image by Willies Media LLC)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

On the most recent, Politics Done Right show, on the Pacifica Network's KPFT 90.1, FM Houston, I had a rant on the Trump/GOP tax cut scam that I believe makes a good template for "informing" any poor or middle-class Trump supporter that they've been had. Will it work?

Here are the simplified basics of the GOP/Trump tax cut scam.

  1. The wealthy brought back overseas profits at very reduced tax rates enacted in the Trump/GOP tax cut scam. This means less money for the treasury.
  2. Overseas profits were mostly invested in stock buybacks which increased the stock price and thus the wealth of the wealthy stockholder - potential wage hikes and investment in workers denied.
  3. Because the "income" is being realized as capital gains, the tax rate will be much lower than dividend income - less money for the treasury as the wealthy gets richer.
  4. The government must borrow money to fulfill its obligation. Who buys the bonds to loan the government money? You guessed it, the wealthy. And what does that mean? We transfer more of our income and wealth in the form of taxes to pay the interest on the money we borrow from them.
  5. The government cut programs like healthcare, food stamps, and the like to reduce the budget deficit caused by the tax cuts that go mostly to the wealthy. Any minor tax cut the middle-class and poor would have seen is more than gobbled up by the increase in healthcare premiums, increased fees to parks and more. And guess who profits from that? The wealthy shareholders of the same health insurance companies, hospitals, etc. that charges the public more than they charge the government.
  6. Economic growth that helps the poor and middle-class is stunted because, in Economic 101 parlance, the marginal propensity to consume by the wealthy is much less than that of the middle-class and poor. In other words, economic activity is determined by the number of times money turns over, the velocity of money.

If you are a Trump supporter I would love to entertain a dialogue on anything you think I got wrong. After validating the previous point, why would a Trump supporter not rebel? Please take the necessary space to do so.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

Is Senator Corker building case for removing Trump via 25th Amendment?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 