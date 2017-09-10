Credit card skimmers on gas pumps or ATM machines are actually card readers that steal the data off the magnetic strip. In addition, a tiny camera may be installed to videotape you as you type in your zip code or PIN, which makes it easier for the thief to use the data. A false keypad can also collect this information. These devices can be detectable if you know what you are looking for. These two videos show how to check.



Card skimming: How to spot ATM skimmers and avoid losing all your money - TomoNews DES PLAINES -- Police in Des Plaines, Illinois recently reported that a Walgreens ATM was fitted with devices meant to steal people's banking information.

