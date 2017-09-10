Power of Story
How to Identify Credit Card Skimming Devices

By Meryl Ann Butler

9/10/17

Credit card skimmers on gas pumps or ATM machines are actually card readers that steal the data off the magnetic strip. In addition, a tiny camera may be installed to videotape you as you type in your zip code or PIN, which makes it easier for the thief to use the data. A false keypad can also collect this information. These devices can be detectable if you know what you are looking for. These two videos show how to check.


Spotting a skimmer | Source : CBS. Share it !
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Suthan Arumugam)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Card skimming: How to spot ATM skimmers and avoid losing all your money - TomoNews DES PLAINES -- Police in Des Plaines, Illinois recently reported that a Walgreens ATM was fitted with devices meant to steal people's banking information.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TomoNews US)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Marta Steele

Bless you, MAB, for this vital info and congrats on being a double rockstar!!

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 10, 2017 at 3:38:51 PM

Author 0
