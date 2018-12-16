 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

How to Hold Corporations Accountable

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert B. Reich       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/16/18

Author 47089
Become a Fan
  (127 fans)

From Robert Reich Blog

- Advertisement -

Charles E. Wilson, the CEO of General Motors in the middle part of the last century, reputedly once said that "what was good for our country was good for General Motors, and vice versa."

The idea was that large corporations had a duty not just to their shareholders, but also to their employees, customers, and community. What was good for all of these stakeholders was inseparable from what was good for large corporations like GM.

But in the 1980's, this shifted. The only goal of large corporations became maximizing profits and returns for shareholders.

- Advertisement -

Charles E. Wilson, the CEO of General Motors in the middle part of the last century, reputedly once said that "what was good for our country was good for General Motors, and vice versa."

The idea was that large corporations had a duty not just to their shareholders, but also to their employees, customers, and community. What was good for all of these stakeholders was inseparable from what was good for large corporations like GM.

But in the 1980's, this shifted. The only goal of large corporations goal became maximizing profits and returns for shareholders.

- Advertisement -

Corporate profits are now a higher share of the economy than they were for most of the past century, and workers' share of the total economy is the lowest.

Corporations are now amassing huge control over our economy and fueling widening economic inequality.

Workers must have more power.

Elizabeth Warren's proposal, the Accountable Capitalism Act, is a good start at remaking the economic system so it works for all of us.

It recognizes that large corporations, with revenues of $1 billion or more, are so big and powerful they should be held to a higher standard of conduct -- chartered by the federal government to serve all their stakeholders, not just their shareholders.

Under Warren's proposal, workers would elect at least 40 percent of big corporations' boards of directors. These corporations wouldn't be able to make political contributions without the approval of 75 percent of their directors and shareholders. And their legal right to exist could be revoked if they engaged in repeated and egregious lawbreaking.

- Advertisement -

Effective action to hold corporations accountable needs to be federal because the states, left to their own devices, have to compete with one another for businesses to locate in their states. This has led to a race to the bottom for corporate cash. Two-thirds of big corporations in America are now officially headquartered in Delaware, because Delaware's corporate laws are weakest.

This would be a huge change, bringing into better balance the voices of American workers with the overwhelming dominance of big corporations and their major investors.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Robert B. Reich Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

The Minimum Wage, Guns, Healthcare, and the Meaning of a Decent Society

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Gene Engene

Become a Fan
Author 42380

(Member since Dec 14, 2009), 83 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

One thing that would make the largest difference, I think, is to eliminate the 'limited liability' clause in most corporate charters/by-laws, which exempts the Board of Directors from any liability that might arise from the actions of the corporation. The vast majority of those actions are the result of decisions taken by the Board of Directors. The limited liability clause enables them to escape responsibility/ accountability for their decisions.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 6:27:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Kenneth Morris

Become a Fan
Author 506896

(Member since Oct 15, 2016), 2 fans, 6 articles, 212 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

As a partial practical policy remedy, I like Warren's proposal too, but I don't think it goes to the crux of the problem or therefore solves it in the best way.

The crux of the problem is the Supreme Court's interpretation of the Interstate Commerce Clause. Over a century ago the Court ruled that this clause allows corporations chartered in any state to do business in any other state. This is the ruling (actually I believe there were several similar rulings) that led to the race to the bottom as states eliminated most of the regulations they had imposed on corporations in order to attract corporations (and corporate tax dollars) to their states.

Warren's proposal is to require corporations above a certain size to acquire a federal charter, which would allow the federal government to regulate them the way that the states used to.

The weaknesses of this proposal are that it only covers very large businesses and places even more regulatory responsibilities on the federal government, where the size and complexity of the nation-state make sensible regulations unlikely.

Better I think would be to nix the prevailing interpretation of the Interstate Commerce Clause and return the authority and incentive to regulate corporations to the states. (Although I would like to see some states subdivided and some cities granted statehood, but that's another topic.) Local governments know the needs of their areas better than the national government, and it's often easier to forge an informed moral consensus at the local level than at the national level.

Costal elites, which include Washington elites, tend to gravitate too eagerly to national solutions, I suppose because they see the country as a whole as their social engineering playground. Left-leaning elites are especially prone to this. But if you look at the world (or consider political theory) you notice that the largest country with half-decent corporate regulations is Germany. Most of the other decent countries are much smaller. The US is four time the population of Germany, and I don't see how a country this large and diverse can achieve the moral cohesion required to regulate corporations effectively.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 6:27:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 1 fan, 1 quicklinks, 285 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Nothing in the Constitution gave corporations citizenship, or voting rights, or government bail-outs. Outsourcing prisons, courts, and law enforcement is wrong. Why do corporations profit by spying and sharing your private data with others?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 9:13:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Joseph Mitchener

Become a Fan
Author 501126

(Member since Dec 23, 2014), 1 fan, 1 articles, 176 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The US has the most extreme concentration of wealth (in the hands of the rich) of any advanced nation. In 1913 the rich managed to lift a huge tax burden off of themselves and move it onto the backs of the workers. This was the beginning of the Income Tax. Throughout history tax has always been based on wealth (not income). "How much land do you own? How many cattle do you have? How many slaves? How big is your house? OK then, here is your tax." Our vastly warped distribution of wealth can never be corrected with income taxes. Tax must again be based on net worth. And, of course, "Citizens United" must be struck down.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 2:46:18 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 